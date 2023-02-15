Renewable Energy Development in Indonesia

PLN Primary Energy to Supply 10 Million Tons of Biomass to 52 PLTU (Power Plants)​

Story from coilBUSINESS • Yesterday 19.54One of PLN's coal-fired power plants that uses coal as primary energy. Photo: PLN© Provided by CoilsThe subholding company PLN Energi Primer (EPI) Indonesia plans to provide a primary supply of biomass of 10 million tons in 2025. This biomass supply is carried out to meet the needs of co-firing at 52 coal-fired power plant points spread across Indonesia over the next two years.Director of Biomass EPI, Antonius Aris Sudjatmiko, said that to meet these needs, his party would collaborate with BUMN/SOE ( Perhutani, PTPN) and the private sector."For 10 million tons in 2025, we will build from now on, it is a cooperation scheme with the sishamrata concept. First, we cooperate with state-owned enterprises. Perhutani and PTPN. Secondly it is private. there are industrial plantation forests and also support from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Energy and Mineral Resources, and so on," said Anton in a press conference at Plaza Senayan, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (28/2).Anton said the largest supply in the construction of the 52 coal-fired power plant points will rely on energy plantation forest products or industrial plantation forests that are processed into soda.EPI has also conducted land studies by geospatial mapping in strategic areas in Indonesia that can be used as a source of supply. He explained that the industrial plantation forest that will be used as a supplier must be about 50 to 100 kilometers from the power plant construction point."From these locations, we map them throughout Indonesia, both around the pltu and plantation forests. Coordinatedly, there are types of plants, there is potential, how many tons we already have all," said Anton.Anton also mentioned the energy industrial forests that will be targeted as biomass suppliers, namely Southeast Sulawesi, Southern Java, NTT, North Sumatra, and Aceh. In addition to relying on industrial crops, EPI will also involve local communities such as micro-entrepreneurs engaged in agroforestry."In 2023, there are from community forests. The society slashes, then there is the waste, it will be collected. Like in Kupang, we work with universities to collect the wood remains, inspect, and then take them to the coal-fired power plant," said Antonius.This year, EPI has supplied 1.05 million tons of biomass supplied from community forest waste. Meanwhile, for 2024 EPI will supply 2.83 million tons, and 10 million tons of biomass in 2025.