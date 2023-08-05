What's new

Relief goods for floods and COVID recovered from Gandapur’s residence, claim police

Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 2, 2007
Messages
14,598
Reaction score
23
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
1113097-ganda-1464645003.jpg


Police in DI Khan on Friday carried out a raid at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur for his arrest. However, he was not present at his home, Express Newsreported.

Police claimed to have seized relief goods for floods and coronavirus victims, as well as bags containing sticks and clubs from the PTI leader’s residence.

Several trucks were dispatched from the scene, laden with the confiscated relief supplies from Gandapur's residence.

Earlier, the former minister had written a letter to the interim chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, leveling several accusations against him. The PTI leader is accused of inciting the public and issuing threats against the provincial chief.

Family members of Gandapur's household have claimed that the police confiscated their personal belongings, for which they possess proper documentation.

Contrary to the family's claims, the police authorities have stated that the confiscated items included government-issued relief supplies intended for the aid of the local populace in need.

In April, a court in Bhakkar had granted bail to Gandapur against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 in the Dajal check post attack case.

tribune.com.pk

Police recover flood relief goods from Gandapur’s residence | The Express Tribune

Law enforcers carried out raid at PTI leader’s house to arrest him but he was not present
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Drunken' PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur allegedly attacks police checkpost in Punjab
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
3K
hunter_hunted
hunter_hunted
HAIDER
Ali Amin Gandapur arrested in DI Khan, claims PTI
Replies
0
Views
371
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Arms seized at Dajjal post were destined to Zaman Park: DPO
Replies
13
Views
587
maverick1977
maverick1977
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Another audio of PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur surfaces amid fears of Imran Khan's arrest
Replies
3
Views
670
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
Attempts being made to ‘update our software’, Imran alleges
Replies
3
Views
359
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom