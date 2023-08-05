Relief goods for floods and COVID recovered from Gandapur’s residence, claim police

Police recover flood relief goods from Gandapur’s residence | The Express Tribune Law enforcers carried out raid at PTI leader’s house to arrest him but he was not present

Police in DI Khan on Friday carried out a raid at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur for his arrest. However, he was not present at his home,reported.Police claimed to have seized relief goods for floods and coronavirus victims, as well as bags containing sticks and clubs from the PTI leader’s residence.Several trucks were dispatched from the scene, laden with the confiscated relief supplies from Gandapur's residence.Earlier, the former minister had written a letter to the interim chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, leveling several accusations against him. The PTI leader is accused of inciting the public and issuing threats against the provincial chief.Family members of Gandapur's household have claimed that the police confiscated their personal belongings, for which they possess proper documentation.Contrary to the family's claims, the police authorities have stated that the confiscated items included government-issued relief supplies intended for the aid of the local populace in need.In April, a court in Bhakkar had granted bail to Gandapur against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 in the Dajal check post attack case.