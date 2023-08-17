What's new

Release Imran Khan Now!!

POPEYE-Sailor

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jan 15, 2006
Messages
1,836
Reaction score
-4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
This system fk those guys who want to change pakistan

Release Imran Khan Now !!!!


This fkg army condemn Jinnah house incident what about MR.Jinnah family ?

Father of Pakistan Atomic Program scientist
look his feet, cloths fk this country
2023-08-18 02_04_39-Window.png


Father of Nation
2023-08-18 02_13_13-Window.png


BMW WALE GENERALS

30518064190431726.jpg


PAPA JHONS WALE GENERAL

EgotZkFXkAAb0Ib.jpg


Fk this pride

FwzdWHBX0AA2hlS.jpg
 
I think this will work.
He will definitely be released now after authorities read this thread
 
Correcting everything that is wrong with Pakistan begins with taking power away from army and back to the people.

Unfortunately our people are cucks and have no will to fight for their rights
 

