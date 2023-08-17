POPEYE-Sailor
This system fk those guys who want to change pakistan
Release Imran Khan Now !!!!
This fkg army condemn Jinnah house incident what about MR.Jinnah family ?
Father of Pakistan Atomic Program scientist
look his feet, cloths fk this country
Father of Nation
BMW WALE GENERALS
PAPA JHONS WALE GENERAL
Fk this pride
