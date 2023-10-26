Regional war seems certain

The U.S. will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defense missile system battalions to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Saturday, in response to recent attacks on U.S. troops in the region.
www.reuters.com
What GCC thinks about this new bad American movie?
Arab states stress urgency of two-state solution for lasting peace
saudigazette.com.sa
I'd like know their opinion, but it seems they only talk about Israel and they dont talk about a Iran war escalation.
One decade ago happened the same with Hormuz tensions, they remained silent and quiet when war was close, I guess it's due they are not democracies and they dont need to publicly discuss those issues.
I hope U.S. is only ready and not enthusiastic about starting a war. The question is, is Iran? Do they just want to lob an occasional missile somewhere once in a while or determined to show who is the boss in the Gaza kerfuffle?
I hope U.S. is only ready and not enthusiastic about starting a war. The question is, is Iran? Do they just want to lob an occasional missile somewhere once in a while or determined to show who is the boss in the Gaza kerfuffle?