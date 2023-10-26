What's new

Regional war seems certain

J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
May 15, 2008
Messages
3,950
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The US is/has four carrier battle groups in the Middle east. With their ground force build up, war against Iran seems certain.

Excellent talk by one of my most trusted commentators.

 
www.reuters.com

U.S. sending additional air defense systems to Middle East, Pentagon says

The U.S. will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defense missile system battalions to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Saturday, in response to recent attacks on U.S. troops in the region.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

What GCC thinks about this new bad American movie?

saudigazette.com.sa

Arab states stress urgency of two-state solution for lasting peace

Arab states stress urgency of two-state solution for lasting peace
saudigazette.com.sa saudigazette.com.sa

I'd like know their opinion, but it seems they only talk about Israel and they dont talk about a Iran war escalation.
One decade ago happened the same with Hormuz tensions, they remained silent and quiet when war was close, I guess it's due they are not democracies and they dont need to publicly discuss those issues.
 
jamal18 said:
The US is/has four carrier battle groups in the Middle east. With their ground force build up, war against Iran seems certain.

Excellent talk by one of my most trusted commentators.

Click to expand...
I hope U.S. is only ready and not enthusiastic about starting a war. The question is, is Iran? Do they just want to lob an occasional missile somewhere once in a while or determined to show who is the boss in the Gaza kerfuffle?
 
epebble said:
I hope U.S. is only ready and not enthusiastic about starting a war. The question is, is Iran? Do they just want to lob an occasional missile somewhere once in a while or determined to show who is the boss in the Gaza kerfuffle?
Click to expand...
The Neo-con and Zionist lobbies have always wanted a war with Iran to help their Israeli masters.

Israel has never had better support for this war, they cannot let this opportunity pass.
 

Similar threads

Mehdipersian
Iran warns Israel through UN against ground offensive in Gaza
2 3
Replies
32
Views
993
Mehdipersian
Mehdipersian
Get Ya Wig Split
USS Gerald R. Ford leads strike group of F-35 stealth fighter jets and fleet of warships deployed in response to Israel attacks
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
beijingwalker
Hamas, Iran, Syria, Russia and China – a formidable axis is forming against the West
Replies
5
Views
179
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
beijingwalker
China’s position on Israel leading to a cold war
2
Replies
17
Views
379
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
D
Israel War: 6 Chinese Navy Warships Stationed In The Middle East Amid US Navy’s Heavy Presence In The Region
Replies
2
Views
321
SBD-3
SBD-3

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom