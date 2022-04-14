Reference against Justice Isa was a ‘mistake’: Imran

muhammadhafeezmalik
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2015
- Messages
- 4,801
- Reaction score
- -17
- Country
- Location
Reference against Isa was a ‘mistake’: ImranPTI to file petition in IHC today challenging harassment of party’s social media activists
Hasnaat Malik April 14, 2022
Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. PHOTO: FILE
ISLAMABAD:
Former premier Imran Khan has admitted that the filing of a presidential reference for the removal of Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa was a mistake.
The former prime minister conceded his “mistake” during a meeting with the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) members on Tuesday.
The purpose of the meeting was to activate the party’s legal wing in the present scenario wherein the PTI’s social media activists were being harassed by the law enforcement agencies.
Several participants of the meeting have confirmed to The Express Tribune that the ex-PM admitted that the filing of a presidential reference against Justice Isa was a mistake as the then relevant officials had misguided his government about the facts of the case.
Imran was not interested in pursuing the reference against the SC judge for the last couple of years. It has been learnt that former attorney general for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan had convinced him that Justice Isa was an honest judge and he was misled in this case.
Read More: Curative review: CJ’s role ‘crucial’ in Justice Isa case
A senior PTI lawyer said that Imran believed that one section within the superior judiciary was annoyed with the party because of the filing of the reference against Justice Isa. “Even though the architect of that reference was someone else,” the lawyer added.
However, senior lawyers say that Imran, being the chief executive of the country, could not be absolved as the reference was filed on his instructions.
Reference against Isa was a ‘mistake’: Imran | The Express Tribune
PTI to file petition in IHC today challenging harassment of party’s social media activists
tribune.com.pk