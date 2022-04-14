What's new

Reference against Justice Isa was a ‘mistake’: Imran

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
4,801
Reaction score
-17
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Reference against Isa was a ‘mistake’: Imran​

PTI to file petition in IHC today challenging harassment of party’s social media activists



Hasnaat Malik April 14, 2022


supreme court judge justice qazi faez isa photo file

Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. PHOTO: FILE
ISLAMABAD:
Former premier Imran Khan has admitted that the filing of a presidential reference for the removal of Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa was a mistake.

The former prime minister conceded his “mistake” during a meeting with the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) members on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to activate the party’s legal wing in the present scenario wherein the PTI’s social media activists were being harassed by the law enforcement agencies.
Several participants of the meeting have confirmed to The Express Tribune that the ex-PM admitted that the filing of a presidential reference against Justice Isa was a mistake as the then relevant officials had misguided his government about the facts of the case.

Imran was not interested in pursuing the reference against the SC judge for the last couple of years. It has been learnt that former attorney general for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan had convinced him that Justice Isa was an honest judge and he was misled in this case.

Read More: Curative review: CJ’s role ‘crucial’ in Justice Isa case

A senior PTI lawyer said that Imran believed that one section within the superior judiciary was annoyed with the party because of the filing of the reference against Justice Isa. “Even though the architect of that reference was someone else,” the lawyer added.

However, senior lawyers say that Imran, being the chief executive of the country, could not be absolved as the reference was filed on his instructions.

tribune.com.pk

Reference against Isa was a ‘mistake’: Imran | The Express Tribune

PTI to file petition in IHC today challenging harassment of party’s social media activists
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Yes it was mistake
1. Judicial Mafia don't go against crime brothers, so he was idiot to think that there will be justice.
2. It's also good that someone keep spanking property dealers every now and then.

If IK still believes that holy hoes are there for justice then we need someone else to bring change then this idiot.
 
Imran era is a darkest chapter of our country he ruled as he is only one ruler
 
BS accusations never last, libel is illegal in a lot of countries.
 
Sugarcane said:
Yes it was mistake
1. Judicial Mafia don't go against crime brothers, so he was idiot to think that there will be justice.
2. It's also good that someone keep spanking property dealers every now and then.

If IK still believes that holy hoes are there for justice then we need someone else to bring change then this idiot.
Click to expand...

I think Imran Khan has done more than enough & achieved whatever was required off him.

It’s time we moved towards a more radical right wing Islamist option. Someone with a stated agenda of undoing this Status quo.
 
Kharral said:
I think Imran Khan has done more than enough & achieved whatever was required off him.

It’s time we moved towards a more radical right wing Islamist option. Someone with a stated agenda of undoing this Status quo.
Click to expand...
Hey TTP wants to know your location.

p.s Just don't blow inside a kids' school.
 
Do the assessment right and we will deduce that Khan Saab became the Prime Minister only to take free swings on the helicopter . . . . 🚁🚁
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
'Flimsy, baseless': PM Shehbaz orders withdrawal of review petitions against Justice Isa
Replies
3
Views
278
alphapak
alphapak
muhammadhafeezmalik
Army Can't Break Brave, Resilient Imran Khan: CJ Bandial Tells Journalists
2 3
Replies
35
Views
558
Riz
Riz
Xestan
Reference against Justice Faez Isa came from far above of Gen Faiz, later realised what game was: Imran Khan
Replies
1
Views
274
Salim Toshkhana
S
ghazi52
CJP Bandial allows withdrawal of curative review against Isa
Replies
0
Views
48
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Cabinet meeting: SC Registrar services withdrawn over Justice Qazi Faez letter
Replies
4
Views
283
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom