Redefining TCG ANADOLU as an Armed Drone Carrier

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

A lot of explanations and ongoing projects, many of which we have shared here, show that TCG Anadolu will also serve as a transition and experience accumulation for Turkish naval forces to create the unmanned assault concept of the future. I opened this topic to gather the relevant content under a common thread. This definition and concept will become a topic that we will talk about more and more. Here, besides the statements of the Turkish authorities and the international press, we will take a look as a whole at the TCG Anadolu updates (and its sister ship works), navalize drones, and other related projects that are being developed under these platforms.

In addition to adapting existing capabilities with unusual approaches, we will also see drones designed and present directly within the technical limitations of these types of LHD/LHA ships. All these problem-solving under redefining efforts will also reveal a complete package. Not only for the Turkish Navy but also for similar navies which are modernizing with limited resources like us.

But more importantly: As the main platform of dispatch/landing, maintenance, management, and command-control of the unmanned sea, air, and land vehicles, which will be parts of the joint task group; The possible role that TCG Anadolu on this matter will take will enlighten the Turkish Navy's future doctrinal approaches about force projection.
 
E0yUlcmXoAIkWkt

Turkey Releases New Image Showing LHD Anadolu Carrying Drone

After Turkey was removed from the F-35 project by the U.S. because of Turkey’s S-400 air defence system purchase from Russia, the Turkish Defence Industries Presidency announced that they have been working on deploying “TB-3 Bayraktar” Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV) on Turkey’s future Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) Anadolu instead of F-35B aircraft which has vertical take-off and landing capability.

While it was a matter of curiosity about operating TB-3 Bayraktar drones from LHD Anadolu, Baykar Defence’s CEO, Haluk Bayraktar, made the expected explanation during Turkish Gebze University’s Aviation and Space Summit held online on 7 May.

“I guess you wonder about the TB-3 drone. I am sharing this for the first time; I will show only an image. This rendering shows the take-off and landing concept of TB-3 drones on LHD Anadolu which is currently under construction in the Sedef Shipyard. We are pretty sure that this project will contribute to the power of the Turkish Navy, and the project will not last long. TB-3 will not be a vertical landing aircraft; it will land and take off like other shipborne aircraft operating on aircraft carrier. TB-3 UCAV will carry ASELSAN made CATS (Common Aperture Targeting System) electro-optical system.”

In the concept image, a roller system is located at the bow part of Anadolu, which will probably be used for hauling the drone to provide initial take-off speed. The main concern in this project is to avoid delays in Anadolu’s delivery to the Turkish Navy. Anadolu is currently scheduled to enter service in 2022, and fitting it with a complex catapult system would cause delays. According to the experts, such a roller system looks easier to adapt to the LHD. However, there is no clue about the landing system for the drones in the rendering.


Another critical detail in the image is the folding wings of the TB-3. The folding parts of the drones are shown with black lines on the wings.


Turkish Navy’s Baykar-made TB-2 Bayraktar

Turkish Navy’s Baykar-made TB-2 Bayraktar unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV). TB-3 is expected to be a modification of this drone to make it compatible with operation from the LHD.

Two months ago, Ismail Demir, the head of the Turkish Defence Industry Presidency, stated in an interview that at least ten armed drones could be simultaneously used in operations and integrated into a command-and-control centre on the ship.

“After completing the project, between 30 and 50 folding-winged Bayraktar TB3 drones will be able to land and take off using the deck of Anadolu.”

A drone-carrier ship will be a brand-new operational concept. Since UCAVs do not have air-to-air combat capability yet, these drones’ primary purpose seems to be ISR and small-scale strike operations, like engaging coastal targets (e.g., Naval Surveillance Radars, SSM batteries) and naval assets with low air-defense capabilities. Besides, SWARM attacks with these UCAVs taking off from a carrier would be a new advantage against adversary surface action groups.


LHD Anadolu
LHD Anadolu

While it is not known whether these drones would be a replacement for F35s, they seem to bring a new composition to naval warfare.


Turkey releases new image showing LHD Anadolu carrying drone - Naval News

This is the first image showing the take-off and landing concept of TB-3 drones on LHD Anadolu which is currently under construction at Sedef Shipyard...
Hope the Turks can develop a Stealthy Loyal wingman drone like the one by Boeing, but build it with a lift fan and put it on this ship. It may not make up for not having the F-35Bs but would be a significant strike and air defense platform in denied environments. A platform that would surely find many interested buyers the world over.
 
FuturePAF said:
Hope the Turks can develop a Stealthy Loyal wingman drone like the one by Boeing, but build it with a lift fan and put it on this ship. It may not make up for not having the F-35Bs but would be a significant strike and air defense platform in denied environments. A platform that would surely find many interested buyers the world over.
it would be smarter to design the ship around the plane rather than to design the plane to fit the ship.

TCG Anadolu was never supposed to be an aircraft carrier. It was a stupid idea to begin with.

And something like Loyal Wingman is still beyond the capabilities of the Turkish defence industries. Maybe in 10 years...
 
T-SaGe said:
Am I the only one or that thing looks like as if it can actully turn into also fighter jet carry if there is need for it.. What I mean is due to the large space it can be easily transformed into a normal carrier
 
Titanium100 said:
Am I the only one or that thing looks like as if it can actully turn into also fighter jet carry if there is need for it.. What I mean is due to the large space it can be easily transformed into a normal carrier
it's not that big, it's almost half the displacement of an America class LHD

And to be frank, Turkey doesn't need an aricraft carrier, something like MQ25 Stingray would be much better at extending TURAF's range.
 
It is better for Turkey to find some old Harrier jets from west.
 
LegionnairE said:
it's not that big, it's almost half the displacement of an America class LHD

And to be frank, Turkey doesn't need an aricraft carrier, something like MQ25 Stingray would be much better at extending TURAF's range.
Aircraft carriers are of the past era but nowadays light carriers are needed for carrying unmanned drones, unmanned small fighter jets etc etc..
 
FuturePAF said:
Hope the Turks can develop a Stealthy Loyal wingman drone like the one by Boeing, but build it with a lift fan and put it on this ship. It may not make up for not having the F-35Bs but would be a significant strike and air defense platform in denied environments. A platform that would surely find many interested buyers the world over.
it happened, MIUS is coming
LegionnairE said:
it would be smarter to design the ship around the plane rather than to design the plane to fit the ship.

TCG Anadolu was never supposed to be an aircraft carrier. It was a stupid idea to begin with.

And something like Loyal Wingman is still beyond the capabilities of the Turkish defence industries. Maybe in 10 years...
you were wrong again ;)
 
Kamil_baku said:
it happened, MIUS is coming
Just to correct the grammar; „it may happened, MIUS is aimed to come“ is surely better. It happened can be used correctly if that thing is flying … but not yet :no:

you were wrong again ;)
No-one is correct or wrong and maybe we‘ll all wait for a few years to see who‘s wrong. But now to take chest-bumping claims for granted as if they are already done and happened is wrong. As such please wait until that thing flies and even more off the carrier! Then you can say we „were wrong again“! :smitten:
 
Deino said:
Just to correct the grammar; „it may happened, MIUS is aimed to come“ is surely better. It happened can be used correctly if that thing is flying … but not yet :no:



No-one is correct or wrong and maybe we‘ll all wait for a few years to see who‘s wrong. But now to take chest-bumping claims for granted as if they are already done and happened is wrong. As such please wait until that thing flies and even more off the carrier! Then you can say we „were wrong again“! :smitten:
you have been talking about Chinese engines but some how they never come, but again somehow you still talk, impressive... )
 

