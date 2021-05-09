Redefining TCG ANADOLU as an Armed Drone Carrier

A lot of explanations and ongoing projects, many of which we have shared here, show that TCG Anadolu will also serve as a transition and experience accumulation for Turkish naval forces to create the unmanned assault concept of the future. I opened this topic to gather the relevant content under a common thread. This definition and concept will become a topic that we will talk about more and more. Here, besides the statements of the Turkish authorities and the international press, we will take a look as a whole at the TCG Anadolu updates (and its sister ship works), navalize drones, and other related projects that are being developed under these platforms.



In addition to adapting existing capabilities with unusual approaches, we will also see drones designed and present directly within the technical limitations of these types of LHD/LHA ships. All these problem-solving under redefining efforts will also reveal a complete package. Not only for the Turkish Navy but also for similar navies which are modernizing with limited resources like us.



But more importantly: As the main platform of dispatch/landing, maintenance, management, and command-control of the unmanned sea, air, and land vehicles, which will be parts of the joint task group; The possible role that TCG Anadolu on this matter will take will enlighten the Turkish Navy's future doctrinal approaches about force projection.