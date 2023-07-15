What's new

Real time interception of CCTV signal to make falsely appear and disappear someone

Do you think is currently possible do it by some states agencies?

  • Likely yes

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Likely no

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Maybe but with no perfect results

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 5, 2015
Messages
3,170
Reaction score
-6
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
In the last Mission Impossible, Dead Reckoning movie, it's shown the idea.


In the movie, they intercept and modify real time the CCTV signal of a airport cameras to change the face of two persons.

It's a fiction movie, but it's a old civilian technology the deep fake face replace, so what's not possible to military of some states since years ago?

(7 years ago video)


In the case of big crimes, like terrorist acts, CCTV should not be taken as 100% reliable, because it could be real time modified by some foreign state agencies to deceive police officers.
 

Similar threads

Signalian
Combating the Menace of Fake News on Social Media
Replies
2
Views
230
IceCold
IceCold
F-22Raptor
Lockheed Hints Again At The Existence Of A Secret High Speed Jet
Replies
0
Views
604
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
U.S. Intel Helped India Rout China in 2022 Border Clash
Replies
2
Views
349
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Bilal9
Bollywood’s ‘Faraaz’ raises questions about trauma exploitation in art
Replies
0
Views
251
Bilal9
Bilal9
Indos
India’s Worsening Democracy Makes It an Unreliable Ally (Time International)
2
Replies
29
Views
869
ProudThamizhan
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom