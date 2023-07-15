Real time interception of CCTV signal to make falsely appear and disappear someone

BHAN85
In the last Mission Impossible, Dead Reckoning movie, it's shown the idea.
In the movie, they intercept and modify real time the CCTV signal of a airport cameras to change the face of two persons.
It's a fiction movie, but it's a old civilian technology the deep fake face replace, so what's not possible to military of some states since years ago?
(7 years ago video)
In the case of big crimes, like terrorist acts, CCTV should not be taken as 100% reliable, because it could be real time modified by some foreign state agencies to deceive police officers.
