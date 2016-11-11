Real reason why Modi govt has carried out surgical strike on your pockets

The BJP has Kashmir (in coalition); It has the Punjab (in coalition); It has Haryana; It has Rajasthan; It has Gujarat; It has Maharashtra (in coalition); It has Madhya Pradesh; It has Chhatisgarh; It has Jharkhand; It has Assam.

The other reason - perhaps even the main reason - will show up with a single look at a province-wise map of India.Notice anything?The UP elections are due shortly; this is the time when Pols start collecting cash money for poll use. Both the SP (Mulayam "Yadav Regiment" Yadav) and the BSP (Mayawati Devi "Just hand it over to my assistant") are prolific users of cash money. The Congress is, too; not so gross a misuse, but just their genteel, little finger lifted way of doing things.Now, I put to you the case that Modi would like a firm grip on the Hindi speaking part of India most of all, and is ready to wait for the other bits (Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, plus Goa which everybody forgets other than Parrikar, and the other six of the Seven Sisters, plus Uttarkhand and Himachal in the north). I put to you that sequestering the money of the opposition is a helpful move. I put to you that knowing about it for six months prior to its happening is a huge advantage if you want to shift the stuff.Is it difficult to see the emerging picture?