Real reason why Modi govt has carried out surgical strike on your pockets

ashok321

ashok321

Nov 1, 2010
17,942
4
Canada
Malaysia
goo.gl/xbRdQI

The media is hailing Modi’s demonetization of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 note as a masterstroke policy on curbing the menace of black money.

Really?? Hmmmm.

Let’s have a look into few figures;

What if I told you that total Bad Loans of Indian Banks right now is close to Rs. 6,00,000 crore. What if I told you that PSU Banks are in a miserable condition right now, and need immediate infusion of money to shore up their lending capacities.

15049808_10154631753129400_133119648_n.jpg


What if I also told you that few weeks ago, credit rating agency Moody’s had stated that Indian banks required Rs. 1.25 lakh crore capital infusion? What if I told you that in July 2016 the Centre injected 23,000 crore into 13 public sector banks. What if I told you that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it in 2015 that the Centre would pump in more than 70,000 crore in PSU banks in coming four years.

And..What if I told you that this demonetisation is nothing but a measure to infuse money in those ailing banks so as to shore up their lending capacities?

Can’t you see people queuing up banks to deposit their hard earned money, waiting hours for their turn?

What other “Masterstroke” would have made this possible?


Just trigger the panic button by stating that your old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency is no longer a valid legal tender, and Voila!!! People are queuing up since morning to deposit their hard earned money.

What for? To curb the menace of black money? By bringing in new Rs. 2000 note?

You don’t curb black money by bringing in notes of higher denomination. In fact, you are now simplifying hoarding of black money by bringing in new notes of higher denomination.

Ok. So what would banks do with the fresh infusion of money from public pockets? Lend of course. That’s what their business is. And to whom would these banks then lend their money to?

You? Me?

Indeed, very sweet of you.

You are in the deposit queue dear.

Those in withdrawal queues are these privileged or shall I say chosen ones: (Note: the figures in bracket are their present repayable amount which they owe to various banks)

10. GVK Reddy (GVK Group) (33933 Crores)
9. Venugopal Dhoot (Videocon Group) (45405 Crores)
8. L. Madhusoodan Rao (Lanco Group) (47102 Crores)
7. G M Rao (GMR Group) (47976 Crores)
6. Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group) (58171 Crores)
5. Manoj Gour (Jaypee Group) (75163 Crores)
4. Goutam Adani (Adani Group) (96031 Crores)
3. Shashi Ruia & Ravi Ruia (Essar Group) (1,01000 Crores or Rs 1.01 trillion)
2. Anil Aggarwal (The Vedanta Group) (1,03000 Crores or 1.03 trillion)

And finally
1. Anil Ambani (Reliance Group)(125000 Crores or Rs 1.25 trillion)

The government just carried out a surgical strike on your pockets, and now you are running like chickens. That’s how crony capitalism works.

Now call me whatever you like- Marxist, Communist, Anarchist, Congi agent, conspiracy theorist blah blah blah.
 
Here cometh Modi's own NDA partner against him:

temnda.png
 
Didnt touch my pocket, maybe yours.
People are getting bonkers over nothing. Modi just "distributed" some wealth by channelizing black money to corporates. He wants to have the same grip on them as communists used to have in Bengal. Its pure politics but it's good for economy and he is smart unlike the dodo Gandhi.
 
@Joe Shearer @hellfire Thoughts guys
 
Ahh!!! Please put "JANTA KA REPORTER" on top as source of this report. For information of this portal,
Since source to new is ....
Ahh!!! Please put "JANTA KA REPORTER" on top as source of this report. For information of this portal, this website is mouth piece of AAM ADMI PARTY and found propagating false news and paid news on behalf of its parent.

On the topic:
Public sector banks are pushing mentioned industrialists to recover their money. See example (Happy to provide newspaper links if any one wants them for verification)
1. Essar sold their entire refinery business in $13.5B to Russian company to pay loans
2. it is not Sajjan Jindal, it is Naveen Jindal (who fund AAP) as defaulter sold his entire power business to Sajjan Jindal to pay loan
3. Anil Ambani sold his stake in Reliance Infocomm to reduce loan quanity by Rs20K Cr
4. JP Group sold their cement business to Birla, Power to some other group to pay money to banks
5. Court cases opened for GVR and Lanco group, these group have benami investment of congressi leaders.
6. Videocon sold their telecom business to pay banks

Apparently, some web sites create fake content based on information and concatenate story which is devoid of facts and bordering on falsehood.

I rest my case.
Complete link to false article is
http://www.jantakareporter.com/india/the-masterstroke-policy-of-demonetisation/75165/
 
salarsikander said:
@Joe Shearer @hellfire Thoughts guys
Click to expand...

The other reason - perhaps even the main reason - will show up with a single look at a province-wise map of India.
  1. The BJP has Kashmir (in coalition);
  2. It has the Punjab (in coalition);
  3. It has Haryana;
  4. It has Rajasthan;
  5. It has Gujarat;
  6. It has Maharashtra (in coalition);
  7. It has Madhya Pradesh;
  8. It has Chhatisgarh;
  9. It has Jharkhand;
  10. It has Assam.
Notice anything?

The UP elections are due shortly; this is the time when Pols start collecting cash money for poll use. Both the SP (Mulayam "Yadav Regiment" Yadav) and the BSP (Mayawati Devi "Just hand it over to my assistant") are prolific users of cash money. The Congress is, too; not so gross a misuse, but just their genteel, little finger lifted way of doing things.

Now, I put to you the case that Modi would like a firm grip on the Hindi speaking part of India most of all, and is ready to wait for the other bits (Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, plus Goa which everybody forgets other than Parrikar, and the other six of the Seven Sisters, plus Uttarkhand and Himachal in the north). I put to you that sequestering the money of the opposition is a helpful move. I put to you that knowing about it for six months prior to its happening is a huge advantage if you want to shift the stuff.

Is it difficult to see the emerging picture?
 
Even if the move is to infuse massive amount of funds in banking to up their liquidity. Then too it will improve health of banks and is a very positive step for India. Bad loans are not something which have been done in the last 2 or 2.5 years by corporate sector when Modi came in to power. Modi have even tried to tackle that with bankruptcy law and more. Some people's hate for Modi is so phenomenal that they even leave common-sense out of the door and start abusing him even when he has taken a positive step. People have no issue standing in a line for an hour or so to get a Jio sim but ask them to do so for betterment of the country and they will start whining, Pathetic!
 
@GodToons


1. Essar sold their entire refinery business in $13.5B to Russian company to pay loans
2. it is not Sajjan Jindal, it is Naveen Jindal (who fund AAP) as defaulter sold his entire power business to Sajjan Jindal to pay loan
3. Anil Ambani sold his stake in Reliance Infocomm to reduce loan quanity by Rs20K Cr
4. JP Group sold their cement business to Birla, Power to some other group to pay money to banks
5. Court cases opened for GVR and Lanco group, these group have benami investment of congressi leaders.
6. Videocon sold their telecom business to pay banks



Justify each count as to these businesses selling their assets only to PAY LOANS please...
How do you know the sale motive was to pay back their loans?
 
Joe Shearer said:
The other reason - perhaps even the main reason - will show up with a single look at a province-wise map of India.
  1. The BJP has Kashmir (in coalition);
  2. It has the Punjab (in coalition);
  3. It has Haryana;
  4. It has Rajasthan;
  5. It has Gujarat;
  6. It has Maharashtra (in coalition);
  7. It has Madhya Pradesh;
  8. It has Chhatisgarh;
  9. It has Jharkhand;
  10. It has Assam.
Notice anything?

The UP elections are due shortly; this is the time when Pols start collecting cash money for poll use. Both the SP (Mulayam "Yadav Regiment" Yadav) and the BSP (Mayawati Devi "Just hand it over to my assistant") are prolific users of cash money. The Congress is, too; not so gross a misuse, but just their genteel, little finger lifted way of doing things.

Now, I put to you the case that Modi would like a firm grip on the Hindi speaking part of India most of all, and is ready to wait for the other bits (Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, plus Goa which everybody forgets other than Parrikar, and the other six of the Seven Sisters, plus Uttarkhand and Himachal in the north). I put to you that sequestering the money of the opposition is a helpful move. I put to you that knowing about it for six months prior to its happening is a huge advantage if you want to shift the stuff.

Is it difficult to see the emerging picture?
Click to expand...
Sir,lets assume bjp,sp,bsp,cong equally use black money during elections and bjp had prior information and they moved their money and the other 3 parties could not.

So whats bothering you is it 75% of the blackmoney will no longer be usable in elections,or is it the bjp might come to power is bothering you.
 
The most f*cked up guys from this move is congressi and their black money nexus network. They are crying baby since they have heard it. A section of media have been asked to ambush this drive with negative reporting picking and highlighting selective news only to fume public opinion. Pathetic prestitutes .

I myself saw a long que in front of bank ,people were happy with this step and hailing "Narendra Modi Jindabad" in regular intervals.
 
Tamilnadu said:
Sir,lets assume bjp,sp,bsp,cong equally use black money during elections and bjp had prior information and they moved their money and the other 3 parties could not.

So whats bothering you is it 75% of the blackmoney will no longer be usable in elections,or is it the bjp might come to power is bothering you.
Click to expand...

Neither is bothering me. One doesn't make an observation only because one is bothered. What peculiar logic.

As it stands, my point is that this was a political move, not an economic one. What does that analysis have to do with the conclusions that you have dreamt up? :D
 

