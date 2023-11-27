What's new

RD93 MA power the latest batch of JF17 block III

Reichmarshal

Reichmarshal

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
1,165
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
According to this report the uprated version of RD93
Know as RD93MA haa been delivered to PAF n is now powering the block III......which is very good news for PAF as it takes the block IIII t/w ratio above 1....n give it the one think that it was lacking all along.
The jf17 block III on static display at the recent Dubai air show was powered by a RD 93MA

 
Last edited:

RD-93MA Engine, to Power Pakistan JF-17 Block III Jets, Enters Thermal Chamber Tests​

Posted by Linda Kay on Jul 8th, 2020


Image about RD-93MA Engine, to Power Pakistan JF-17 Block III Jets, Enters Thermal Chamber Tests

A new engine for the Pakistani JF-17 fighter jet, dubbed RD-93MA being developed by Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC)-Klimov has entered thermal chamber tests to confirm high-speed characteristics in simulated flight conditions.
The RD-93MA has been specifically developed to power single engine light fighter jets. It is an upgrade of the RD-93 engine which currently powers the Pakistani JF-17/Chinese Chengdu FC-1 single engine fighter jets.
Get alerts:


With the successful completion of the thermal chamber test stage, it will be possible to proceed to flight design tests. A set of tests in the TsIAM large thermal pressure chamber will be held as part of the experimental design work on the RD-93MA, a UEC statement said today.

During the tests, the engine will simulate conditions as close as possible to actual flight. Here, the BARK-93MA, the automatic control system of the engine, designed and manufactured at UEC-Klimov, will also be put to test.

The thrust of the RD-93MA is expected to 9300 Kgf compared to 8300 kgf of the RD-93, a significant bump-up in power which will help the JF-17/FC-1 to carry more armaments and fly at a higher speed (this information is not from UEC but earlier published sources).
The RD-93MA engine is distinguished by improved operational characteristics, increased thermodynamic parameters, a larger fan and an upgraded automatic power plant control system. The main engine parameters are also enhanced- the assigned resource and thrust, an emergency engine start mode is provided, and the possibility of emergency fuel drain is realized.” the statement said.
JF-17 Thunder Aircraft of Pakistan Air Force
All this is due to the specifics associated with the possible use of the power plant on a single-engine aircraft, which entails additional safety requirements,the statement added leaving no doubt as to its potential applications for an foreign customer as Russia does not possess a single-engine fighter jet.
“The start of testing was preceded by a long preparatory phase. During 2018-2019 design documentation was handed over to manufacturing plants, production was organized in a new cooperation structure, engine models of the RD-93MA were developed and a new engine “harness” was manufactured. In addition, tests of the VK-100-1MK turbo-starter in the TsIAM heat chamber according to confirmation of high-altitude launch were conducted. Prototypes of the BARK-93MA (automatic engine control system) were made and much more,” the statement said.
The JF-17 block III, a highly advanced version of the JF-17 Block II, was test flown for the first time at the start of this year. Besides the engine, the key upgrade is an AESA- Active electronically scanning array- radar which has already been selected from a Chinese manufacturer.
Earlier reports said the RD-93MA engine will be directly sold to Pakistan. However, sources told defenseworld.net that the engine upgrade work is under contract from a Chinese company for which over 100 such engines is to be manufactured.
The engine is expected to enter fight test mode towards the end of the year which means the JF-17 Block III would enter flight tests with the RD-93MA engine sometime in 2021-22 at the earliest.
 
The new RD94MA would be great improvement specially if it's development line is moved to Pakistan
Or Licensed reproduction in Pakistan

Was anticipating the Chinese Engine would be used in Block III but it seem RD94MA seems to have been chosen for Block III
 
What is final for new JF17-Blok3 jet fighters, so far ?
Is it Chinese WS series or RD93 or RD94 ???
For how many future JF17-BL3, will Russia provide RD93 engines in future ??
Kindly also share, when will Pakistan get 35 of ZE-10ME helicopters from China ??
 
wow, reinforced wings will allow 2000lbs in the belly along with 2 MK84s on inner plyons, along with 3 mk82s on each plyon, it can become a bomb truck with roughly 9,000 lbs to 10,000 lbs loading. Doable ?
 

Similar threads

renhai
Pakistan’s JF-17 Block-3 Fighter Surfaces With ‘Deadly’ Upgrades; German Expert Compares With India’s LCA Tejas
Replies
3
Views
3K
TopGun786
TopGun786
CSAW
The Balance of Air power in Sub-continent considering latest inductions of Platforms / capabilities by PAF
21 22 23 24 25 26
Replies
381
Views
36K
Reichmarshal
Reichmarshal
Windjammer
PAF speeds up fighter force modernisation with JF-17 Block III- Gulf News
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
206
Views
33K
TopGun786
TopGun786
PDF
  • Article
Featured Pakistan Air Force: Punching Above Its Weight
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
115K
CSAW
CSAW
Zarvan
The future of the Pakistan Air Force fighter fleet
Replies
8
Views
3K
Bilal.
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom