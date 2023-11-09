RAW striking and ISI busy with PTI.

Zarvan
https://x.com/FrontalForce/status/1722603270500405348?s=20
Every second or third day some Let, or Jaish or Harkat or Hizb commander is getting killed in Pakistan. Clearly RAW is behind it but our entire intelligence apparatus is busy in trying to keep Khan out of Politics. Besharmi has no limits in Pakistan.
