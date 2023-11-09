What's new

RAW striking and ISI busy with PTI.

https://x.com/FrontalForce/status/1722603270500405348?s=20

Every second or third day some Let, or Jaish or Harkat or Hizb commander is getting killed in Pakistan. Clearly RAW is behind it but our entire intelligence apparatus is busy in trying to keep Khan out of Politics. Besharmi has no limits in Pakistan.

Clear day by day lumber one demonstrates their incompetence but yet we release songs and celebrate losses as victory.
 
I agree. The other thing to consider is, with the frequency of these attacks, it's clear these groups have been compromised from within.
 
You're giving RAW too much credit.

It is more likely that the ISI is decommissioning their assets.

The theatre has changed, old timer tribal zealot jihadists are redundant.
 
ISI can multi-task. Less than two weeks ago:

An alleged spy in Rajasthan has been arrested for sharing strategic information with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. The suspect, Narendra Kumar, was caught in a honey trap set up by two female handlers from Pakistan.
Rajasthan Police arrests ISI spy caught in honey trap for sharing strategic information | India News - Times of India

India News: An alleged spy in Rajasthan has been arrested for sharing strategic information with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. The suspect, Narendra Kuma
Don't worry!
 
You are quoting the spurce that is claiming 2 Pakistani Rangers killed in Cross Border firing while all Indian media is ssying that a BSF trooper was killed in a sniper attack. Lol.
 
That will always work, pajeets are particularly susceptible to the ol bob'n-vag trick.

I also think the same thing, infighting, power struggle because no real unified command.

Some of that lot bit you guys too.. aap ko, hum ko, Sam ko, Roos ko... sab ko !

Zookeepers are at perhaps the greatest risk from lethal bites by these 🐍s

BATPL.JPG


EVEN EACH OTHER !!!
 

