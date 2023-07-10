Rapist of 3 Children forgiven, because Culprit family came with Quran to forgive him

Hero786
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2016
- Messages
- 283
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
متاثرہ بچوں کے خاندان کی جانب سے استاد کو ’قرآن پر معافی‘ دی گئی تھی جبکہ سیشن عدالت نے اس واقعے کی ویڈیوز اور تصاویر کی موجودگی کے باوجود ’کمزور تحقیقات‘ کو بنیاد بنا کر شک کا فائدہ دیتے ہوئے انھیں بری کر دیا تھا۔
ٹھری میرواہ میں متاثرہ بچوں میں سے ایک کی والدہ جن کی شناخت ظاہر نہیں کی جا رہی، نے بی بی سی کو بتایا کہ ’اس (ملزم) کے گھر کی خواتین روزانہ ہمارے گھر قرآن لے کر آ جاتی تھیں اور ایک نہیں چار، چار خواتین کے ہاتھوں میں قرآن ہوتے تھے۔ بس اس لیے ہم نے معاف کر دیا۔‘
Google Translation
The teacher was given a 'Quran apology' by the family of the victim children, while the sessions court acquitted him on the basis of 'weak investigation' despite the availability of videos and photographs of the incident.
The mother of one of the victims in Thari Mirwah, whose identity is not being disclosed, told the BBC that "the women of his (suspect's) house used to come to our house every day with the Quran and not one but four. Women used to have the Quran in their hands. That's why we forgave.
ماشااللہ ملک روز بروز ترقی کررہا ہے، جاہلیت میں
ٹھری میرواہ میں متاثرہ بچوں میں سے ایک کی والدہ جن کی شناخت ظاہر نہیں کی جا رہی، نے بی بی سی کو بتایا کہ ’اس (ملزم) کے گھر کی خواتین روزانہ ہمارے گھر قرآن لے کر آ جاتی تھیں اور ایک نہیں چار، چار خواتین کے ہاتھوں میں قرآن ہوتے تھے۔ بس اس لیے ہم نے معاف کر دیا۔‘
Google Translation
The teacher was given a 'Quran apology' by the family of the victim children, while the sessions court acquitted him on the basis of 'weak investigation' despite the availability of videos and photographs of the incident.
The mother of one of the victims in Thari Mirwah, whose identity is not being disclosed, told the BBC that "the women of his (suspect's) house used to come to our house every day with the Quran and not one but four. Women used to have the Quran in their hands. That's why we forgave.
خیرپور: جب تین بچوں کے مبینہ ریپ کے ملزم استاد کو قرآن پر معافی ملی - BBC News اردو
متاثرہ بچوں کے خاندان کی جانب سے استاد کو ’قرآن پر معافی‘ دی گئی تھی جبکہ سیشن عدالت نے اس واقعے کی ویڈیوز اور تصاویر کی موجودگی کے باوجود ’کمزور تحقیقات‘ کو بنیاد بنا کر شک کا فائدہ دیتے ہوئے انھیں بری کر دیا تھا۔
www.bbc.com
ماشااللہ ملک روز بروز ترقی کررہا ہے، جاہلیت میں