Rape charge filed against prominent steel moghul

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal has been accused of rape by a 30-year-old doctor in Mumbai. The First Information Report -- filed recently following an order by the Bombay High Court -- has accused the JSW Steel chief of rape, criminal intimidation and assault, shows a copy in possession of NDTV.Sajjan Jindal has called the allegations "false and baseless". He said he is "committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation" but will not comment further since the investigation is on.The FIR says the doctor had met Mr Jindal in Dubai during a match of the Indian Premier League in October 2021. They had shared a VIP box at the Dubai International Stadium. Later, they had started exchanging phone calls and messages on Whatsapp.The woman has alleged that Mr Jindal had then insisted on meeting her at a restaurant or some other public place. He expressed a romantic interest in her and sought to spend time with her. He even offered her his credit card details for personal use, which she had refused.According to the FIR, on December 24, 2021, Mr Jindal had booked a suite in her name at the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra West. When they met, he had shared his problems with wife Sangeeta Jindal. He also made physical advances, which she had refused. He also promised her help in getting a bungalow, car and business.But when the doctor asked him to legalise their relationship with a registered marriage, Mr Jindal had allegedly refused, citing social norms. Instead, he proposed that live together abroad as husband and wife.The woman had rejected the illicit proposal.On January 24, 2022, Mr Jindal had sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of the penthouse of JSW Tower and later, he threatened her, she has alleged.The woman also alleged that she suffered emotional and mental pain due to sexual abuse, following which she went to file a complaint in February 2023. But the police had refused to file an FIR, and finally she had to approach the court, she said.She has also alleged that after the complaint with the police was filed, Sajjan Jindal's employees had asked her to withdraw it and offered her money.