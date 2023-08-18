What's new

Rana Sana claims the deal is done with the establishment. Nawaz's cases will be abolished and will contest the next election.

Nawaz sharif personality doesn't suit to establishment due to habbit of asking questions "why" to army Generals. Shahbaz sharif personality suits to establishment due to "Yes man" .
I don't think establishment want to see Nawaz sharif as PM.
 
Peaceful Civilian said:
Nawaz sharif personality doesn't suit to establishment due to habbit of asking questions "why" to army Generals. Shahbaz sharif personality suits to establishment due to "Yes man" .
I don't think establishment want to see Nawaz sharif as PM.
To deal with the international community or with the West, Pakistan needs a real democratic face. Short term it works but in the long term, Pakistan needs a stable democratic setup. Otherwise for dictatorship, we need some " Afghan war" type conflict in the region.
But Yes " mujha kyun nikala" mantra will start again. His close circle claims, he never coming back. His sons are totally against him going back.
 

