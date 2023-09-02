What's new

Raksha Bandhan RAPE: Two women celebrating Indian religious festival GANGRAPED by son of BJP leader POONAM THAKUR

Chhattisgarh: 2 Sisters Gang-Raped In Raipur, BJP Leader's Son Among 10 Arrested​

The list of ten accused includes Poonam Thakur, the son of Raipur's local BJP leader Laxmi Narayan Singh, who was recently released on bail in 2023. Police acted promptly and apprehended all the ten perpetrators after registering a case upon receiving the information.

Representational Image


Police acted promptly and apprehended all the ten perpetrators after registering a case upon receiving the information.

The accused include individuals with a history of criminal activities, with Poonam Thakur, one of the main suspects, having been recently released on bail in August 2023. Poonam Thakur is the son of local BJP leader Laxmi Narayan Singh.
It has been reported that the incident took place near RIMS Medical College in the state capital.
The man accompanying the two girls was also subjected to severe physical violence.

Chhattisgarh: 2 Sisters Gang-Raped In Raipur, BJP Leader's Son Among 10 Arrested

The list of ten accused includes Poonam Thakur, the son of Raipur's local BJP leader Laxmi Narayan Singh, who was recently released on bail in 2023. Police acted promptly and apprehended all the ten perpetrators after registering a case upon receiving the information.
