Raja Riaz to consult opposition over caretaker setup

Opposition Leader Raja Riaz will preside over a meeting of opposition parties on Wednesday to discuss the name of caretaker prime minister.

1690875435953.png


The consultation process of the opposition parties to agree on the name of the caretaker prime minister is going on. Opposition leader Raja Riaz will chair the meeting of the opposition parties on Wednesday to consult on the name of the caretaker prime minister.

Opposition leader Raja Riaz in the National Assembly to agree on the name of the caretaker prime minister, the next round of consultation with the opposition members will be held on Wednesday. An attempt will be made to find an appropriate caretaker prime minister, earlier the opposition leader Raja Riaz has done a round of consultation regarding the name of caretaker prime minister.

In this regard, opposition leader Raja Riaz has said that to consider the name of caretaker prime minister, along with his opposition members, members of Jamaat-e-Islami and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) will also be consulted.

Raja Riaz said that after the consultation, as the leader of the opposition, he will suggest 3 names for caretaker prime minister, efforts will be made to include economists, politicians and technocrats in the proposed names.

نگران وزیراعظم کے نام پر اتفاق کے لیے اپوزیشن جماعتوں کی مشاورت جاری - WE News

نگران وزیر اعظم کے نام پر اتفاق کے لیے اپوزیشن جماعتوں کا مشاوراتی عمل جاری ہے، اپوزیشن لیڈر راجہ ریاض نگران وزیر اعظم کے نام پر مشاورت کے لیے بدھ کو اپوزیشن جماعتوں کے اجلاس کی صدارت کریں گے۔ قومی اسمبلی میں اپوزیشن لیڈر راجہ ریاض کی نگران وزیر اعظم کے نام پر اتفاق کے
B

