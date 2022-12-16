What's new

Raisa Andriana vs Black Pink

Raisa Andriana, Indonesian female singer, and Black Pink will have concert in Indonesia biggest stadium, GBK Stadium, in different time. Raisa concert will be held in February 2023 and Black Pink concert will be held in March 2023.

We would like to see which one has better sales and better performance. So far Raisa Concert for Festival (standing crowd in the large GBK football field) has been sold out.

Raisa this year has also performed in Jakarta Tennis Indoor Stadium


Some of Raisa international performance

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Concert 2022

Singapore Concert 2017


Lead singer in Disney song

 
GBK Stadium

1671226423663.png



The concert previously should be held in 2020, but canceled due to Covid 19 Pandemic

1671226580508.png
 
Raisa Andriana refuses to have carrier outside Indonesia like some Indonesian singers do, nevertheless in Far East region she is quite well-known singer.

Raisa Andriana interviewed by Korean TV

 

Indonesia's Creative Economy 3rd Largest in GDP Terms: Sandiaga Uno​

Antara

Petir Garda Bhwana

20 April 2021 05:56 WIB​


1671229169467.png

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno inaugurates the country's first culinary business school founded by Foodizz on Saturday (10/4).

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Indonesia’s creative economy industry has been ranked the third largest in the world in terms of its contribution to the national gross domestic product (GDP), Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, said.

"So, we must be proud that Indonesia is ranked third in terms of creative economy (industry's) contribution to the GDP," he said during a webinar at the conference of 500k new exporters, originating from Jakarta on Monday.

The United States is currently ranked first with its Hollywood film industry, followed by South Korea with its K-Pop industry, he added.

Fashion has so far remained the creative economy sub-sector with the highest contribution to Indonesia’s GDP of US$9 billion, the minister informed. Meanwhile, the handicrafts industry contributes US$4.9 billion and the culinary industry US$1 billion to the GDP, he added.

The culinary industry's contribution to the GDP is relatively low, Uno observed. As a matter of fact, Indonesia has a variety of national foods, including rendang, the scrumptious meat dish from West Sumatra, crowned the Best Food in CNN's World's 50 Best Foods, he noted.

"In fact, rendang is number one in the world as the most popular food, and so is fried rice. Why don't we increase the export of culinary products? At least, it must be raised five times to catch up with fashion and handicrafts, which are growing significantly," he said.

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative economy is running a program to provide incentives to creative economic players in order to help them penetrate export markets, he added.

Promising Indonesian male singer for international audience. He keeps making English written song.

Live performance


Other song he made

 
Dewa 19 concert in Jakarta International Stadium Yesterday

maxresdefault.jpg

83444-konser-dewa-19-di-jakarta.jpg

proyek-anies-baswedan-5_169.jpeg

20220421-102515-48dd344493874130fba108ffa4c8d145-28844c514b6fa3ca5fbe2d8a2b3a33fe_600x400.JPG


 
Dewa 19 Concert, Jakarta International Stadium, February 2023

329524857_674928631082940_2196203951555456565_n.jpg

 
Dewa 19 two days concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. September 2022


Pretty Islamic backing vocal 8-)

1675852624603.png
 
Dewa 19 concert 2023 in Jakarta brings 80.000 spectators, just take a look the first group of spectators entering the Jakarta International Stadium.

 
Raisa finally had concert in GBK several days ago



 
Look like Raisa Concert is success, full book

bilik-foto-dan-merchandise-jadi-buruan-penonton-konser-raisa-di-gbk-1_169.jpeg

konser-raisa-1.jpeg
 
Better role model compared to Western/Korean singer

Raisa Andriana reading Quran

 
Tickets bough for Raisa concert is 42.000. It means around half of Dewa 19 concert in Jakarta International Stadium in February 2023. It shows Dewa 19 band is still number one in Indonesia that can bring around 80.000 people/ticket sale on the stadium.

Penonton Raisa Live in Concert GBK Capai 42 Ribu Orang

Sebanyak 42 ribu penonton meramaikan konser Raisa di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (SUGBK), Sabtu (25/2) malam.
Raisa Lost to Black Pink as Black Pink gets 77.000 ticket sale for its Jakarta Concert this month. Black Pink will also perform in GBK stadium, Jakarta.
 

