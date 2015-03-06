Railway Stations in Pakistan

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Now looks worse than beforePakistan Railway is part of our nostalgia.
Railway station of Quetta, where I was born, raised, and educated.
View attachment 200040
Rawalpindi Railway station
You Indians have anything positive to say or your daal curry -produced farts always leave the body through the mouth?
Reported!
@Butchcassidy is right, Railway station of Quetta was better in 1930s than now. and it is the case of most of the railway stations in south Asian countries.You Indians have anything positive to say or your daal curry -produced farts always leave the body through the mouth?
Reported!
Well i said that the old looks better than the new and he took it to heart.Guys please keep it simple and civil!
yepIts nice to see a uncluttered & un crowded railway station.
Is this a recent picture ?