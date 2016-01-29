What's new

Rail locos from Japan stuck on pricing front :India Today

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The procurement of 200 high-horse power electric locomotives for Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) is stuck at the negotiation stage as the railways has differed with a Japanese consortium on the pricing front.

The railways is contemplating procuring 200 electric locomotives of 9000 horse power (HP) capacity each for WDFC and as per the loan condition, these have to be bought from Japan.

"We are in negotiation with the Japanese consortium for for the procurement of 200 electric locomotives. The prices quoted by the Japanese companies are on higher side which we are not agreeing to," said a senior Railway Ministry official.



The loco contract is estimated to be about Rs 4500 crore and the first batch of locomotives is expcted to arrive after two years of the awarding of the contract.

While WDFC is being entirely funded by JICA loan, Eastern DFC is part-funded by the World Bank.

The railways was supposed to award the contracts for loco procurement by December end, last year but the pricing issue has delayed it further.

"We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved shortly and the contracts will be awarded accordingly," he said.

The Japanese consortium comprising five companies including Kawasaki, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Corporate had submitted their bids in October last year for procurement of the 9000 HP locomotives for WDFC.

The sophisticated locomotives with IGBT technology are being procured with Japanese assistance.

While 40 will be imported from Japan as per the arrangement, 60 will be assembled at the railways Dankuni facility and the rest 100 will be manufactured at Dankuni.

The high-power locomotives will be used to haul double-stack containers on WDFC.

WDFC will cover around 1,534 kms from Dadri to Mumbai, passing through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Eastern corridor will have a length of 1,839 kms, connecting Ludhiana in Punjab to Dankuni in West Bengal, while passing through Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. PTI ARU SC
 
do you have enough supporting track and carriages to transport arjun...? >60 ton !!!
 
pakistan was not interested in heavy tanks as our tracks can't transport heavy equipment (inland from cantonment to battlefield)...so we are stick to range <50 ton..
i know india has improved but still are tracks good enough to transport artillery and tanks on train (heavy ones) after you have powerful locomotives...
 
Well lets see. but at present , it dont know.
 
What is the relation of Freight Corridor with Arjun MBT?

And yes there are tracks, & this is not about track but about specialized coaches.
 
Yes. The freight corridors are being built to carry loads in excess of 70 tons per axle, right @anant_s ?

And much of the existing netowrk (not freight corridors) is also being upgraded to carry extreme loads. Comparing Indian Railways to Pakistan Railways is a bit of a waste of time.
 
yes, existing heavy flatcars of capacity 220 ton with 22 ton each axle are available. Infact standard BOXNHL wagons can carry a gross load of 68-70 tons.
1.JPG

2.JPG

Main_Picture5.jpg

DFC is designed with axle load capacity of 25T upgradeable to 30T.

Sir, load in tonnage is not a problem, rather load capacity per axle is important. even very conservatively considering an axle load of 18T track and bridge loading, a 4 axle flatcar can carry 70+ton load. & even though i dont have data, but PR tracks should be much better from axle loading consideration.
 
Last edited:
How are you man!...
Just remembering it today as it was one of my favourite posts.
 

