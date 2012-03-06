What's new

RAFALE'S MINI ENCYLOPEDIA FOR IT'S FANBOYZ

PLEASE NOTE: This thread is solely dedicated to all the information related to Rafale & it's capabilties .This thread contains
all the information compiled from all PDFs files available in Net till date now .so u can call this thread as mini
enclyopedia about Rafale.This thread has nothing related to MMRCA .Now u can post ur views but
plz dont post anything related to MMRCA here instead post about rafale's capabilties with it's link
Thank u.





I) AESA RADAR:
1)RBE 2 radar:
rbe2radar.jpg

2) RBE 2 functions:
rbe2functions.jpg

3)RBE 2 ACTIVE ARRAY:
rbe2activearray.jpg

http://www.defense-aerospace.com/dae/sponsors/sponsor_rafale/img/fox3_2.pdf
4)RBE 2 AESA performance confirmed & production
aesa2performanceconfirmedproduction.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FOXTHREE_16.pdf

5)RBE2 AESA AN ASSET FOR RAFALE:
RBE2AESA.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_8.pdf
6)AN EXTREMELY FAST PROGRAMME:
aesaRADR1.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_7.pdf
7)FROM THALES WEBSITE:
RBE2radar1thales-1.jpg

RBE2radar2thales.jpg

http://www.thalesgroup.com/Portfolio/Documents/Brochure_AESA_RBE2_radar_avril_2009/?LangType=2057
 
 
III)WEAPONS :
1)GUN :
rafalesgun.jpg

http://www.defense-aerospace.com/dae/sponsors/sponsor_rafale/img/fox3_2.pdf
2) METEOR:
metoermissile.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FOXTHREE_16.pdf
METEOR RAMJET PROPULSION
METEORRAMJETPROPULSION-1.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_6.pdf
ADVANCED ACTIVE RADAR SEEKER
ADVANCEDACTIVERADARSEEKER-1.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_6.pdf


3) EXOCET:
AM39exocet.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FOXTHREE_16.pdf
4)SBU 38 HAMMER AASM:
SBU38HAMMERAASM.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FOXTHREE_16.pdf
AASM 38 stand off accuracy:
AASM38standoffaccuracy.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
AASM:
AASM.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_6.pdf
 
 
 
 
 
 
VIII)STRUCTURE OF RAFALE:
1)RAFALE'S STRUCTURAL COMPOSITION
RAFALESSTRUCTURALCOMPOSITION.jpg

2)DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY USED IN PRODUCTION OF RAFALE:
DIGITALTECHNOLOGYUSEDINPRODUCTIONOFRAFALE.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/FoxThree_N9.pdf

3)RAFALE AN EXTREMELY STRONG AIRFRAME:
RAFALEANEXTREMELYSTRONGAIRFRAME.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/FoxThree_N9.pdf

IX)PERFORMANCE:

1)EXTREME RANGE
EXTREMERANGE.jpg

2)RAFALE FLYING DISPLAY:
RAFALEFLYINGDISPLAY.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...teur/AUTRES_DOCS/Fox_three/Fox_Three_nr_8.pdf

3)RAFALE'S SUPERB PERFORMANCE IN AERIAL EXERCISE WITH MIRAGE 2000 & f16:
RAFALESSUPERBPERFORMANCEINAERIALEXERCISEWITHMIRAGE2000f16.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...resse/lbg07/defense/rafale/foxThree_nr_10.pdf
 
 
XIII) RAFALES MULTIROLE CAPABILITY IN LIBYA
1)DESTROYING THE ENEMY AIR DEFENCES :
DESTROYINGTHEENEMYAIRDEFENCES.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
2) SCALP ATTACK:
SCALPATTACK.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
3) RAFALE'S RECCE & AIRSUPERIORITY:
rafalesrecceairsuperiority.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
4) SHARP EYED RAFALE:
sharpeyedrafale.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
5)DEAD role:
DEADrole.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf
6)JAMMING THE ENEMY:
jammingtheenemy-1.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fileadmin/user_upload/redacteur/Defence/Rafale/FoxThree_Fox15.pdf


7)BUDDY-BUDDY TANKERS:
Buddy-buddytankers.jpg

http://www.dassault-aviation.com/fi...dacteur/Defence/Rafale/Fox_Three_N_14_UK2.pdf
 
XIV)SWITZERLAND, LEAKED EVALUATION REPORT:

I) NWA PHASE I 2008 ANALYSIS WITH REAL FLIGHT TRIALS:
Swiss_eval_NWA1.png

Swiss_eval_NWA1_appreciations.png


II)NWA PHASE II 2009 ANALYSIS WITH REAL FLIGHT TRIALS:
Swiss_eval_NWA2.png

Swiss_eval_NWA2_appreciations.png

Swiss_eval_AP1.png


It is worth noting that the Air Policing mission, although important, is a quite low risk mission. In more challenging Air to Air task such as OCA or DCA missions where the target can be highly dangerous and where ECM/RCS become of primary relevance, the Rafale seems to prevail with a more comfortable margin.
http://kovy.free.fr/temp/rafale/pdf/12332.pdf
http://lignesdedefense.blogs.ouest-france.fr/files/rapport suisse.pdf
Rafale News: Switzerland, Evaluation report quick analysis
 

