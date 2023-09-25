Rafale: India's Cutting Edge | NDTV EXCLUSIVE

Zarvan
The 101 Squadron, Indian Air Force - the 'Falcons.' Join Vishnu Som as he travels to the Falcon's nest, the Hasimara Airbase for this unique documentary on India's second Rafale fighter jet squadron. Meet the IAF's young war fighters as they defend India's airspace in the Eastern sector. Candid conversations with pilots, maintenance crews and a full interview of the Air Officer Commanding in Chief of the IAF's Eastern Air Command.