What's new

Rabbani voices possibility of Senate inquiry against President Alvi

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,344
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1692645253628.png

  • Controversy erupts after President Alvi made startling revelation.
  • Senate can probe Alvi's claim that staff "undermined" his command.
  • Rabbani says Alvi's tweet was inappropriate.
ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani on Monday expressed the possibility of an inquiry led by the Senate into President Arif Alvi's statement that officials at the presidency "undermined" his command.

The former Senate chairman pointed out that if an inquiry is initiated, the president will have to appear before a committee of the upper house since he is a part of the parliament under Article 50 of the Constitution.

The controversy erupted after President Alvi made a startling revelation on Sunday, saying he had refused to sign into law two bills that would give authorities more power to prosecute people for acts against the state and military, a move the law ministry said was unconstitutional.

"As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws," the president said on his personal social media account — a move that triggered a debate on the interpretation of Article 75.

He said he had asked his staff to return the bills unsigned to the legislature within the stipulated time to make them ineffective.

"However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command," the president added.

Speaking on the matter at the Sindh High Court today, Rabbani — himself a legal expert — said that Alvi's tweet was inappropriate.

“The president is the head of the state, he could have returned the bills constitutionally under Article 75, the way he sent other bills.”

“Neither did he want to sign the bills nor did he want to give his observation on them. What’s this?”

The veteran politician said that the president is part of the parliament under Article 50 of the Constitution and should appear before a Senate committee.

The officers involved in this should appear there, he said, adding this committee should investigate and dig out the real facts.

“If it is proved that the president has made a false statement, then action can be initiated against him according to the law.”

When asked about the status of these bills, Rabbani responded, “It is not yet clear whether the president has signed them or not. On the one hand, he is saying that he did not sign and at the same time he is also apologising to those who would be affected.”

Article 75 of the Constitution is very clear in this matter, he said.

“Anything can happen during the current circumstances, said the PPP leader when asked what if the president says that he did not post the statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Rabbani added that Alvi’s term is ending on September 9 and an inquiry can be launched against him by the Senate.

“If the Senate body comes to a conclusion that President Alvi made a false statement then action should be taken against him.”

However, the issue of the president's impeachment is different, but the Senate can conduct an inquiry, he said.
www.geo.tv

Rabbani voices possibility of Senate inquiry against President Alvi

PPP leader says President Alvi will have to appear before Senate panel since he is part of parliament under Article 50
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Alvi going to jail soon for lying

There is no rule of law...

Guns guns and gun..
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
What is Article 75(1) of Pakistan’s Constitution?
Replies
1
Views
66
Asimzranger
Asimzranger
H
President approves Pemra Amendment Bill
Replies
0
Views
68
Hero786
H
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP Raza Rabbani proposes President Alvi's impeachment
Replies
0
Views
226
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
National Assembly stands dissolved as President Alvi approves
2
Replies
17
Views
327
Neelo
Neelo
muhammadhafeezmalik
Bill on right to appeal in suo motu cases gets President’s nod
Replies
3
Views
284
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom