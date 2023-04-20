What's new

R1A Distribution in Pakistan

Earlier today, @arjunk posted screenshots of the R1A distribution during an argument with a Hindutva idiot. The Hindutva kept claiming ridicule theory about our ancestors and “forced conversions.”

I ended up researching the screen shots and found the article describing the genetic makeup of Pakistanis.

The studies focused on the R1A distribution across the world including within Pakistan. It was interesting what the author wrote about Hindus and their revisionist history when it comes to South Asia.

I’m sharing this here so others can read it as well.


indo-european.eu

The history of the simplistic 'haplogroup R1a — Indo-European' association | Indo-European.eu

The association of Proto-Indo-European with haplogroup R1a and modern Eastearn and Northern Europeans has a long history in pseudoscience
indo-european.eu indo-european.eu

“ Seeing how Basque racists and Indian nationalists reacted to the latest papers, we will have to wait for new generations to overcome the preconceptions of those who lived with the genetics of the 2000s…”

“Even Hindu nationalists had a ‘more rational’ motive for their R1a/IE association: conservative Hindus, as I understand it, share a reactionary view against the ethnolinguistic and religious complexity of the Indian subcontinent, and they want to show religious and cultural unity and continuity only broken by Islam. Because I assumed the same supremacy views from those of Indian descent as I did for those of Northern and Eastern European descent, I was surprised to see the reaction of many to the news of R1a spreading from Steppe MLBA: I have seen them shift their theories according to the new papers, supporting (among many different new contradictory positions) that it was Iranian farmer ancestry (and thus the Indus Valley civilization) the responsible for Indo-Aryan expansion, and that R1a is not relevant anymore (and is just the product of late bottlenecks from steppe incomers). It became clear to me that racism based on ancestry or haplogroup is not the driving force here, but religious and nationalist bigotry. The R1a/OIT association was just one of many resources that the Hindutva has used to support the cultural and historical origin of modern India in the Indus Valley Civilization, to simplify the religious, ethnic, and linguistic diversity of India.

All in all, it is discouraging how humans are incapable to adapt to purely theoretical concepts, just because they previously assumed they were true.“

arjunk said:
I have never seen people with a bigger inferiority complex than Hindu nationalists
They have severe case of it and seriously lack critical thinking skills. They think south Asia was what India is today from 1000 bc to 1947. It wasn’t homogeneous but the report above says why they opted for this route, because of inferiority complex due to other powerful empires that spread across the planet, unlike their civilization which was localized.
 
AA_ said:
It wasn’t homogeneous
This. Indians are too dumb to understand this simple fact. It's like saying all Europeans are same, A nordic is similar to a greek or a Portuguese.

Yes, Indians share some DNA with many Pakis but as a whole, South Asia is too diverse. Modern day Pakistan has always been influenced alot by the western side which contributed significantly to our DNA too.

Indians have small man syndrome for some reason, a chip on their shoulder.
 
Steppe Wolff said:
This. Indians are too dumb to understand this simple fact. It's like saying all Europeans are same, A nordic is similar to a greek or a Portuguese.

Yes, Indians share some DNA with many Pakis but as a whole, South Asia is too diverse. Modern day Pakistan has always been influenced alot by the western side which contributed significantly to our DNA too.

Indians have small man syndrome for some reason, a chip on their shoulder.
They made a whole "race transition" subreddit in which they discussed techniques to disguise themselves as Latinos or Middle Eastern.
 
Steppe Wolff said:
Pathetic lot. Indians should start to get testosterone shots, they suffer from low self-esteem.
They can have some of mine as my balls produces excessive Testosterone (not even joking). I’m a caveman - my wife calls me that (could be she grew up in Pakistan and over there people are very polite). I tell her it’s the society that I grew up is very aggressive and then joking the army doesn’t help.
 
AA_ said:
They can have some of mine as my balls produces excessive Testosterone (not even joking). I’m a caveman - my wife calls me that (could be she grew up in Pakistan and over there people are very polite). I tell her it’s the society that I grew up is very aggressive and then joking the army doesn’t help.
Compared to Indians, every other male of whatever ethnicity is producing outrageous amounts of testosterone. You'll never see this kind of lowlife behavior from anyone except Indians. No wonder Indian girls in west make their Indian men cuckold.
 
Steppe Wolff said:
Compared to Indians, every other male of whatever ethnicity is producing outrageous amounts of testosterone. You'll never see this kind of lowlife behavior from anyone except Indians. No wonder Indian girls in west make their Indian men cuckold.
There’s this Pakistani YT blogger Mazhaib with an awesome blog about her living in China. Just a beautiful presentation and production. On Facebook, a Pakistani new site ran her story, and in the comments section - I don’t need to repeat what and who came and started leaving really vile comments about her and our women. I will always defend our women no matter what. Can’t turn into blacks or goras here in the US.
 
arjunk said:
They made a whole "race transition" subreddit in which they discussed techniques to disguise themselves as Latinos or Middle Eastern.
Share the Reddit

Indians are a confused lot.
 
Opening a thread on a comment and talking about insecurity. Pakistani mullas are really 🤣.
 
Mrityunjay Rai said:
why are you guys even discussing it?
Because your countrymen are so obsessed with us we have to address the elephant in the room. It was a funny fringe "not all Indians" thing before but now you have hundreds of millions of idiots believing this rubbish.
 
Mrityunjay Rai said:
Who opend the thread? Also if you mullas are not obsessed with Indians/ Hindus , why are you guys even discussing it?
And your sanghi/RSS extremists are no better than our jahil mullah, you terrorizing Muslims in your country and threaten to attack Pakistan and want to take it back our part of Kashmir and GB

So you're more obsessed to Pakistan rather than we obsessed to Indian and Hindus
 

