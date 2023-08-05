R.F.K Jr.'s INSANE Truth Bomb

DF41
R.F.K Jr.'s INSANE Truth BombTo call Murica INSANE is to be very generous to Murica
Ever since Covid destroyed millions of lives the Western-funded media has been extremely generous with ALL their theories about how it came about. First it was those "disgusting Chinese people eating bats!!!" then of course it was the Wuhan lab. Why does the Western media never entertain VERY possible idea that it originated at the Fort Detrick bioweapons lab?