PakAlp
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 27, 2007
- Messages
- 3,509
- Reaction score
- 5
- Country
- Location
Qureshi released from prison to ‘minus Imran from PTI’, claims dissident Riaz
Former opposition leader says PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi roaming freely under a deal
www.geo.tv
Qureshi released from prison to oust Imran from PTI: Raja Riaz
ISLAMABAD: Former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released from prison in June this year...
www.thenews.com.pk