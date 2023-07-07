What's new

Question about NIO & BYD

@beijingwalker @GreatHanWarrior - hi guys, I have assumed you two are Chinese and hence tagging you. But anyone else with info can also respond.

Other than what is widely published in the financial press in the US , if you have anyother source of info or knowledge of local circumstance, can you tell me how NIO and BYD are viewed in China? What kind of people buy NIO , what kind of people buy BYD? are they thoiught of well or just so so ?

For example we have many companies making and selling cars in the US. Beyond price, there are perceptions - such as Ford and GM except for a handful of models are bleh whereas Toyota, Tesla etc have a upper brand view.

That is the kind of 'impression' question I'd appreciate if you could answer

Also pls tag other Chinese members taht you know so we can get a broader view.
 
From what I know, NIO is for upper class, while BYD is for common people.

In terms of luxury, NIO is on the same level as brands like Mercedes Benz, BMW, Lexus, etc. Even above Tesla.

This is the comparison between NIO ET7 vs Mercedes Benz E-Class:

The different between Tesla and NIO:


For BYD, the great thing about BYD is in the technology.

I don't know much about NIO technology except for comfort, but BYD is very strong in EV tech.

Like recently Japanese book says BYD chassis is like a mix of Toyota Corolla and Tesla.

In terms of battery, BYD invented Blade Battery that will not explode unlike conventional batteries in other EVs.
 
I think BYD is doing a lot of effort to change their branding (Chinese guys can correct me if I am wrong). They have launched new sub-brands like yangwang.


Also they launched Denza N7, which I think is more aiming for tesla direct competition.
 
NIO has better branding and styling as well quality, in the long run they will be the brand to beat in China.

You get a lot more car/features in their price range than you would get even with Tesla.
 
