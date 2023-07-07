Question about NIO & BYD

ProudThamizhan
@beijingwalker @GreatHanWarrior - hi guys, I have assumed you two are Chinese and hence tagging you. But anyone else with info can also respond.
Other than what is widely published in the financial press in the US , if you have anyother source of info or knowledge of local circumstance, can you tell me how NIO and BYD are viewed in China? What kind of people buy NIO , what kind of people buy BYD? are they thoiught of well or just so so ?
For example we have many companies making and selling cars in the US. Beyond price, there are perceptions - such as Ford and GM except for a handful of models are bleh whereas Toyota, Tesla etc have a upper brand view.
That is the kind of 'impression' question I'd appreciate if you could answer
Also pls tag other Chinese members taht you know so we can get a broader view.
