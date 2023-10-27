What's new

Qatar sentenced 8 Indian Naval officer to death (Spying for Israel).

Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Aug 24, 2015
Messages
17,037
Reaction score
36
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
www.bbc.com

قطر نے انڈین بحریہ کے آٹھ سابق افسران کو سزائے موت سُنا دی: ’فیصلے پر ہم شدید صدمے میں ہیں،‘ انڈیا - BBC News اردو

قطر کی ایک عدالت نے گذشتہ سال اگست میں دوحہ سے گرفتار کیے جانے والے انڈین بحریہ کے آٹھ سابق اہلکاروں کو سزائے موت سنا دی ہے مگر ان کو کن الزامات کے تحت یہ سزا سنائی گئی ہے فی الحال اس کی تفصیل جاری نہیں کی گئی ہے۔
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com


@PanzerKiel @Windjammer @Areesh @PWFI

www.businesstoday.in

Eight Indian Navy personnel sentenced to death in Qatar: All we know so far

"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the MEA said.
www.businesstoday.in www.businesstoday.in
 
20231027_082508.jpg
 

