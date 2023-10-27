Qatar sentenced 8 Indian Naval officer to death (Spying for Israel).

Maarkhoor
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2015
- Messages
- 17,037
- Reaction score
- 36
- Country
- Location
قطر نے انڈین بحریہ کے آٹھ سابق افسران کو سزائے موت سُنا دی: ’فیصلے پر ہم شدید صدمے میں ہیں،‘ انڈیا - BBC News اردو
قطر کی ایک عدالت نے گذشتہ سال اگست میں دوحہ سے گرفتار کیے جانے والے انڈین بحریہ کے آٹھ سابق اہلکاروں کو سزائے موت سنا دی ہے مگر ان کو کن الزامات کے تحت یہ سزا سنائی گئی ہے فی الحال اس کی تفصیل جاری نہیں کی گئی ہے۔
www.bbc.com
@PanzerKiel @Windjammer @Areesh @PWFI
Eight Indian Navy personnel sentenced to death in Qatar: All we know so far
"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the MEA said.
www.businesstoday.in