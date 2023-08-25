What's new

Putin will not attend G20 summit in India next month

The Russian president faces arrest if he travels abroad on a warrant accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine, issued by the International Criminal Court.

Putin took part in a press conference during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg via video link on August 24, 2023 [Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in India next month, the Kremlin has announced.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that travel is currently not on Putin’s agenda because he is concentrating on the special military operation, which is what the Kremlin calls Russia’s war against Ukraine.

But another issue is keeping him at home. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine, something the Kremlin strongly denies.

This means he risks arrest when travelling abroad. Peskov did not mention the warrant in his comments.

Putin did not fly to Indonesia for the summit of the group’s summit last year. He also skipped attending the BRICS summit in South Africa this week and instead took part via video link.

Putin will not attend G20 summit in India next month

Russian president faces arrest if he travels abroad on war crimes warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.
