Putin signs Russia's largest national budget, bolstering military spending in 2024

Putin signs Russia’s largest national budget, bolstering military spending in 2024​

Politics Nov 27, 2023 4:29 PM EST

2021-01-27T142113Z_1796059836_RC2EGL97ULNQ_RTRMADP_3_RUSSIA-USA-SECURITY-1200x801.jpg



MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a national budget for the next three years that increases spending by around 25 percent and reportedly devotes a record amount to defense as the the country’s military operation in Ukraine drags on.

The budget foresees spending in 2024 of 36.6 trillion rubles ($415 billion) with an expected deficit of 1.595 trillion rubles ($9.5 billion).

After the budget was passed by the lower house of the parliament, Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said it was developed specifically to fund the military and to mitigate the impact of international sanctions imposed after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Record low unemployment, higher wages and targeted social spending should help the Kremlin ride out the domestic impact of pivoting the economy toward the military, but could pose a problem in the long term, analysts say.

Part of the Russian budget is secret as the Kremlin tries to conceal its military plans and sidestep scrutiny of its operation in Ukraine. But independent business journalists Farida Rustamova and Maksim Tovkaylo said this month that around 39 percent of all federal spending will go toward defense and law enforcement in 2024.

Putin signs Russia's largest national budget, bolstering military spending in 2024

Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin says the budget was developed specifically to fund the military and mitigate the impact of international sanctions imposed after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Russia took their time and calculate their strategy perfectly

they knew sanction blowback will hurt western nations

they knew ukraine are 100% dependant on western weapons and money

thus Rus prolong the SMO to denazify and demilitarize ukraine at the same time ruining european and US economy.

Rus and Chn helping each other is the nightmare of US veteran foreign policy experts.. and this is irreversible as both Rus and Chn dont trust US anymore
 
Russia is the largest and richest country on earth. Its untapped wealth is estimated at $500 trillion even on the 20% of its landmass that has been explored for minerals. That is one of the primary reasons for Anglo-Zionist war on Russia to plunder its wealth for the Bilderberg Jews and deadbeat US. The evil soulless Jew Blinken has openly said about Balkanizing Russia into "manageable parts".
 
Putin is poker player. He goes all in.
Half of budget goes to military and security apparatus. What happens if the oil price crashes? Or Ccp buys less gas? Or Russia army suffers more deaths than expected in the budget. The military apparatus participates 50,000 dead Russian soldiers per year. Every more dead soldier costs more money for the government. The families of dead soldiers want compensation. They want to see the money. Then coming the hundreds of thousands or millions wounded russian soldiers should the war escalate. They want treatments.
 
Putin is poker player. He goes all in.
Half of budget goes to military and security apparatus. What happens if the oil price crashes? Or Ccp buys less gas? Or Russia army suffers more deaths than expected in the budget. The military apparatus participates 50,000 dead Russian soldiers per year. Every more dead soldier costs more money for the government. The families of dead soldiers want compensation. They want to see the money. Then coming the hundreds of thousands or millions wounded russian soldiers should the war escalate. They want treatments.
Lots more losses than just dead soldiers

Going to be hard calculating how many are ever planning on going back
Russians have emigrated in huge numbers since the war in Ukraine

The exodus adds to Vladimir Putin’s economic woes
