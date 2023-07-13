Putin says Ukraine can join NATO under a government that is not hostile to Russia like the current government which makes nuclear bomb to nuke Moscow

Zelenskyy got actaully more than people think he would had from Vilnius Summit.



One of the condition is for NATO to withdraw Membership Action and gave Ukraine Fast tracked application like Sweden and Finland. While the headline come out of that meeting is there are no timeline for Ukraine to join, but then we all know that because as long as Ukraine is at war, they can't join anyway because Article 5 will trigger and will bring NATO at war with Russia and NATO have no say on when this war will end, because that is between Russia and Ukraine.



The thing is, dropping MAP stage for Ukraine shred multi-year waits after the war, membership ascension will now takes months, instead of years. What it mean for Putin and Russia is this, as soon as this war ends, Ukraine is going to be fast tracked into NATO, which mean Putin would have to keep this war going as long as possible because any cease of hostilities will see Ukraine joining NATO.



By saying this, Putin more or less agreed to the obvious, that is they can't afford to have this war going on for long. Ukraine is going to be in NATO, with or without Donbas, what he is saying is like someone try to grab anything they can get, he still want to topple Zelenskyy government, but fat chance this would happen, and even by some miracle this does happen and Zelenskyy step down for whatever reason, the next Ukrainian government is going to be hostile toward Russia.