Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with China in military technology, letting go of the traditional 'buy and sell' relations

Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with China in military technology
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 18:09 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image
Russia is ready to cooperate with China in any area, including military technology, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"As we think about the future, the future world order, about ensuring our security, we're letting go of the traditional 'buy and sell' relations, we're thinking about the future, thinking about technology," Putin, who has developed close ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping, told an investment conference.
