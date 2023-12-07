What's new

Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with China in military technology, letting go of the traditional 'buy and sell' relations

Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with China in military technology​

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 18:09 IST
Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with China in military technology


Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image


Russia is ready to cooperate with China in any area, including military technology, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"As we think about the future, the future world order, about ensuring our security, we're letting go of the traditional 'buy and sell' relations, we're thinking about the future, thinking about technology," Putin, who has developed close ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping, told an investment conference.

7 DEC, 20:43

Russia ready to cooperate with China in all areas, including military technology — Putin​


62c6fb7099259b00181e4acf.jpg

The Russian president added that Moscow and Beijing are moving away "from traditional buy-sell relations in this area"

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to cooperate with China in all areas, including military technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russia Calling! conference.

"As for China, we are ready to cooperate in all areas, we have no restrictions. This applies, by the way, to military technologies as well," Putin said.

The president added that Russia and China are moving away "from traditional buy-sell relations in this area: We are thinking about technologies."

 
