Putin receives a hero's welcome in UAE

Darius77

Darius77

Feb 28, 2019
Russia is so isolated ROFLMAO! 21 gun salute and fighter escort all the way from Russia overflying Iran.
 
Olympus81 said:
Compare this to Pakistan.
Pakistan is a corrupt slave military dictatorship under total Anglo-Zionist control. Even this forum is being shut down to quell even you overseas Pakistanis, this is a disgrace by itself. It is up to you young people to create a Muslim united civil society that challenges these sick corrupt dictatorships and promotes a dignified pan-Islamic position. The Zionist child killers strutting on western support may destroy Gaza and kill thousands of Arabs, but the consequences will be felt for centuries and the hatred for the hypocritical west, especially the US will only grow. Even the most cowered and illiterate Muslim or Arab must be watching the live genocide of Gaza and fuming.
 
Darius77 said:
Pakistan is a corrupt slave military dictatorship under total Anglo-Zionist control. Even this forum is being shut down to quell even you overseas Pakistanis, this is a disgrace by itself. It is up to you young people to create a Muslim united civil society that challenges these sick corrupt dictatorships and promotes a dignified pan-Islamic position. The Zionist child killers strutting on western support may destroy Gaza and kill thousands of Arabs, but the consequences will be felt for centuries and the hatred for the hypocritical west, especially the US will only grow. Even the most cowered and illiterate Muslim or Arab must be watching the live genocide of Gaza and fuming.
Absolute 100% truth
 

