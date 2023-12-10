Putin in UAE...mean while our champions...

while Putin gets a 5 star reception in UAE, the champions who run Pakistan are busy Putting screws in Putin..
U.S. Helped Pakistan Get IMF Bailout With Secret Arms Deal for Ukraine, Leaked Documents Reveal
The U.S.-brokered IMF loan let Pakistan’s military postpone elections, deepen a brutal crackdown, and jail former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
theintercept.com
We seem to have a special talent for screwing the wrong people... only Khan got it right
Schedule of Imran-Putin meeting changed, duration extended
Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional situation and other issues will be discussed in the meeting
www.thenews.com.pk