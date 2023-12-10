What's new

Putin in UAE...mean while our champions...

while Putin gets a 5 star reception in UAE, the champions who run Pakistan are busy Putting screws in Putin..


U.S. Helped Pakistan Get IMF Bailout With Secret Arms Deal for Ukraine, Leaked Documents Reveal

The U.S.-brokered IMF loan let Pakistan’s military postpone elections, deepen a brutal crackdown, and jail former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
We seem to have a special talent for screwing the wrong people... only Khan got it right

Schedule of Imran-Putin meeting changed, duration extended

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional situation and other issues will be discussed in the meeting
Just Maybe, it came down to GEnetics khan came from a tougher linage ethnic group. Willing to stand up and fight. And was Unfortunately Surrounded by , weaklings not from his ethnicity background known for bending licking white peoples hands?
 

