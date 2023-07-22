What's new

Putin calls Poland's western territories as 'Stalin's gift to Poles'

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,487
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Putin calls Poland's western territories as 'Stalin's gift to Poles'​

Russian president accuses Poland of plotting to take control of Ukraine's western part through formation of joint Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian military group​

Elena Teslova |21.07.2023 - Update : 21.07.2023

Putin calls Poland's western territories as 'Stalin's gift to Poles'



MOSCOW
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Poland's western territories are "Stalin's gift to Poles."

Commenting on Poland's alleged plans to take control of Ukraine's western territories, Putin said at a Russian Security Council meeting in Moscow that Russia may remind Warsaw of how its previous "expansionist plans" failed.

"The fire of war is being strenuously kindled. In particular, they (the West) use the ambitions of the leaders of some Eastern European states, who have long turned hatred of Russia, and Russophobia into their main export commodity and an instrument of their domestic policy. And now they want to 'warm their hands' on the Ukrainian tragedy," he said.

Putin said plans to form a joint Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian military group imply the establishment of a regular unit with the stated goal of "providing security of Ukraine's western territories," but in reality, "for the occupation of these territories."

"After all, the prospect is obvious – if Polish units enter, for example, Lviv or other territories of Ukraine, then they will remain there. And they will remain forever," according to the Russian president.
Putin recalled that Poland used Russia's civil war in 1917 to annex its historical regions, and that part of Lithuania, the Vilen Krai, took part in the partition of Czechoslovakia as a result of the Munich agreement with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in 1938.

The Russian president reminded that "such an aggressive policy" ended for Poland with the national tragedy of 1939, when "it was thrown by the Western allies to be eaten by the German military machine," losing its independence and statehood, "which was restored to a great extent thanks to the Soviet Union."

"And it was thanks to the Soviet Union, thanks to Stalin's position, that Poland received significant lands in the West, the lands of Germany. This is exactly the case… the western territories of present–day Poland are Stalin's gift to the Poles. Have our friends in Warsaw forgotten about it? We will remind them," he said.

Putin calls Poles, Lithuanians 'cannon fodder for West'
Putin charged Polish leaders with wanting "to return territories which they consider ‘theirs,’ today's Western Ukraine,” through a coalition that would be allowed to operate under the NATO "umbrella."
They often daydream about Belarusian lands, he continued.

According to the Russian president, the Polish authorities are hiding the truth from the people, saying that "the truth is that the Ukrainian 'cannon fodder' is clearly not enough for the West, therefore, they plan to use a new expendable material – the Poles themselves, the Lithuanians, and further down the list."

"I will say one thing – this is a very dangerous game, and the authors of such plans should think about the consequences," he stressed.

West 'disappointed' with results of Ukraine's counteroffensive
According to the Russian president, the West is disappointed with the results of Ukraine's counteroffensive, which is unsuccessful despite "colossal resources" being invested in Kyiv's support, arms deliveries, and services of "thousands of foreign mercenaries and advisers," who are used "most actively" to breach Russia's defense.

Additional Western weapons will prolong the conflict while doing "some damage" to Russia, he said, adding that at the same time, the NATO arsenals and stocks of old Soviet weapons in some states have already been largely emptied, and the existing production facilities in the West cannot quickly replenish the reserves of equipment and ammunition.

Putin asserts that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue their "suicidal attacks," referring to the notion that the longer the war lasts, the more soldiers Kyiv will lose.

Despite the Ukrainian authorities' tough mobilization measures, "the country's mobilization resource is being depleted," he claimed.

"People in Ukraine are increasingly raising a question, a legitimate question – for what, for whose selfish interests are their relatives and friends dying," he said.

According to Putin, public opinion in Europe is changing as well, with elites and the general public seeing Ukraine's support as a "dead end," "serving the interests of an overseas global hegemon, which benefits from Europe's weakness and profits from prolonging the Ukrainian conflict."

In his estimation, he said, Ukraine may bargain with Poland over the western territories "to extend its existence," like their "ideological predecessors," disciples of Ukrainian nationalist Symon Petliura, who gave Poland lands of Galicia and Western Volhynia in return for military help.

The Ukrainian authorities may take whatever actions they deem necessary, but any aggression against Belarus will be considered aggression against the Russian Federation, he stressed.
"We will respond with all available means," he warned.

www.aa.com.tr

Putin calls Poland's western territories as 'Stalin's gift to Poles'

Russian president accuses Poland of plotting to take control of Ukraine's western part through formation of joint Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian military group - Anadolu Ajansı
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 
That's actually bullshit. Yes, Stalin gifted Poland those regions but after Russia/USSR STOLE Eastern Poland and forced out the Poles. So basically Stain gifted Poland lands that belonged to someone else, while they greedily stole more land.
 
Poland is a well known racist country, very bad people they are taught at school to hate Ottomans and everything about islam

they hate refugee but now all jobs in Poland are done by Ukrainians so Polish are now leaving Poland

the thing is Britain threw them under the bus at start of WWII and Germans invaded and took over

second time Soviets took over after WW2 and Britain abandoned them again

they have been used to be abandoned and now because US is selling them weapons they have a rather inflated view of themselves

however I watched the movie Katyn, man what the Soviets did to them was very sick and sad dont think they deserved that
 
aziqbal said:
Poland is a well known racist country, very bad people they are taught at school to hate Ottomans and everything about islam
Click to expand...

You need to check ottomans history.
They were not as heroes as told by your books.
Same were Aal e Saud.
 
So when is Putin going to return St Petersburg to Sweden? When will it returned parts of Finland it still occupies from WWII ????

I mean - if you are quoting history as the basis for you decisions ? Let Russia reverse those occupations before we can talk about anything else.
 
aziqbal said:
Poland is a well known racist country, very bad people they are taught at school to hate Ottomans and everything about islam

they hate refugee but now all jobs in Poland are done by Ukrainians so Polish are now leaving Poland

the thing is Britain threw them under the bus at start of WWII and Germans invaded and took over

second time Soviets took over after WW2 and Britain abandoned them again

they have been used to be abandoned and now because US is selling them weapons they have a rather inflated view of themselves

however I watched the movie Katyn, man what the Soviets did to them was very sick and sad dont think they deserved that
Click to expand...
There aren’t any reasons for the Poles to like the Russians or Ottomans. Both were fucking assholes in Eastern European history. So it’s natural they are hated.
 
Katyn was a revenge for earlier Polish intrusion into Russia, atleast thats the Russian side of the story.

I cannot imagine Poland occupy western Ukraine. That would confirm everything Putin have said about Ukraine. Further it wil open up eastern Ukraine to conplete Russian conquest and absorbation. Which will give Russia de-facto direct border with Poland.

Baltic nations are too small and weak to really do anything, less USA and Britain provide troops. Germany and France will never place boots on ground in order to assist Polish Baltic occupation.
 
Let me guess? Putin is going to invade Poland?

No no wait! Putin is going to nuke Poland?
 

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Putin announces deal to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
Replies
1
Views
439
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Vergennes
Head of Russian private army Wagner says more than 20,000 of his troops died in Bakhmut battle
Replies
14
Views
699
Vergennes
Vergennes
beijingwalker
Kremlin slams Macron comments over Russia’s ‘subservience’ to China
Replies
0
Views
352
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
N
Russia admits British-supplied Storm Shadow/Scalp missiles are a nightmare for Putin's forces and harder to deal with than US HIMARS
Replies
5
Views
279
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Nan Yang
Pro-Putin bikers launch ‘patriotic’ rally in Moscow, bound for Berlin
Replies
0
Views
564
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom