Putin calls India 'a giant in the world' in rare speech, indicts West on Ukraine aid

Putin calls India 'a giant in the world' in rare speech, indicts West on Ukraine aid

Putin praised India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and backed India’s inclusion in a reformed United Nations Security Council, in a grievance-filled speech at an annual discussion forum.
Putin calls India 'a giant in the world' in rare speech, indicts West on Ukraine aid


Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 6 addressed a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, and touched upon a range of issues, including Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death, the Ukraine war, Indian leadership, and Canada's Nazi row.

The club is a Moscow-based think tank and discussion forum and was established in 2004.
Putin praised India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and backed India’s inclusion in a reformed United Nations Security Council, in a grievance-filled speech at an annual discussion forum.

Here are the highlights from Putin's keynote address:


On Indian leadership
Putin said that the Indian leadership is "self-directed" and led by the country's national interests.

'At a certain point in time, they tried to do the same with India. Now they are flirting, of course. We all understand this very well. We feel and see the situation in Asia. Everything is clear. I want to say that the Indian leadership is self-directed. It is led by the national interests," Putin said.

Putin on U.N. Reform

"Of course those countries must be represented in the U.N. Security Council that are acquiring great significance in international affairs and, due to their sheer power, can and do influence the way key international issues are decided. Which countries? India, Brazil, South Africa."
 

