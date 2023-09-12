Menthol
Putin Ally's Ominous Threat of 'Nuclear' 9/11 Ahead of Attack's AnniversaryBY THOMAS KIKA ON 9/10/23 AT 1:26 PM EDT
Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of Russia's security council and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggested that the United States could soon be subjected to an attack in the vein of September 11, 2001, but with nuclear strikes, only a day before the anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
"There will be only to collect money for a new monument in the neighborhood of Ground Zero," Dmitry Medvedev wrote, according to a translation.
There will be nuclear or biology weapon attacks on USA cities.