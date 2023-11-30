Purported audio clip reveals 'differences' between Imran’s wife and sisters

Audio clip reveals 'differences' between Imran’s wife and sisters | The Express Tribune Those involved in leaking client and lawyer’s private conversation should be ashamed of their actions, says Khosa

Audio controversy: Latif Khosa, Bushra Bibi's private conversation leaks Latif Khosa responds to controversial audio leak

Audio leaks show how serious differences are between Bushra Bibi, her husband's sisters Conversation reveals exchange of harsh words in the presence of former PTI chairman’s presence

Fresh audio leak ‘exposes differences’ among Imran Khan’s sisters, Bushra Bibi Let me do it the way I find appropriate. This is what they are calling misbehaviour, lawyer Khosa tells Bushra

Those involved in leaking client and lawyer’s private conversation should be ashamed of their actions, says KhosaAn audio clip, purportedly featuring Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his lawyer, Latif Khosa, is circulating on social media, indicating differences within the former prime minister's family amidst his incarceration.In the audio clip, Bushra and Khosa can be heard discussing their grievances against Khan's sisters.The former first lady recalls a recent incident when Khan's sisters raised concerns about the handling of a case related to Khan's safety in Attock jail. She went on to say that the presence of the sisters created complications.In October, Bushra had filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) through Khosa, expressing concerns that her husband could be poisoned in prison.She stated that tampering with her husband's food could be detrimental to his life, emphasising that Khan is not being provided with the facilities to which he is entitled, as per the prison manual.In the leaked audio, Bushra disclosed that she informed Khan's sisters about hiring Khosa as her lawyer for all her cases, particularly those experiencing delays.Khosa responded by saying that Khan's sisters had accused him of misbehaving with them.Bushra, recounting the sisters' words, stated, "They said he (Khosa) misbehaved with us that we could never think about someone having the courage to do so”. Despite her advice against visiting Khosa's office, she noted that Khan's sisters insisted on doing so.In response to the allegations, Khosa defended himself on the call, stating, "I'm not the one to misbehave. I asked them to stop repeatedly insisting. Let me do it the way I find appropriate. This is what they are calling misbehaviour."Speaking to the media later, Khosa said that those who leaked private conversation between a client and a lawyer should be ashamed of their actions."There should be a sense of shame among those who engage in leaking such sensitive and private conversations between a client and their legal representative,” he said.He said that Justice Babar Sattar had ordered to search for those who were involved in such leaks. “Those who are involved [in leaks] should come forward and tell the court,” he concluded.