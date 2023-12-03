Punjab Police Zindabad

Hyde
Hello
So I know somebody who lost his motorcycle from his home. He phoned the helpline to report the incident and surprisingly after about 2 hour, the police contacted him to say that his motorcycle is found and he can come to the police station to collect it.
Moreover, they did not charge him anything unlike 5-6 years ago when somebody had a robbery and the police used to come to him for investigation and charge/thug him each time.
It seems like the young generation of Punjab police is greatly improved and they are doing the job better than their seniors who were purely thugs.
