What's new

Punjab: Dalit man MOB LYNCHED after being accused of theft by Dharmics

hatehs said:
No this is a baseless accusation from an accused rapist.

@Kingdom come can confirm.
Click to expand...
unmistakable sa pattern nazar aa ra hai ! :mod:

154718.jpg


so you're denying being an unholy reincarnation of this yahoo ? :P
 
-=virus=- said:
unmistakable sa pattern nazar aa ra hai ! :mod:

154718.jpg


so you're denying being an unholy reincarnation of this yahoo ? :P
Click to expand...
Yup, that's not me. A literally deranged person with credible rape allegations made the connection between me and this user and it's sad to see Bharatis are now latching onto it.

@Kingdom come
 

Similar threads

Hero786
India: Mentally Disabled Muslim man eats prasad at Delhi temple, tied to pole, beaten to death
Replies
3
Views
355
El Sidd
El Sidd
hatehs
Assam: Muslim lynched by mob of Hindus he used to play football with
Replies
2
Views
269
Khan_patriot
Khan_patriot
Kingdom come
3 suspects booked, arrested after Ahmadi place of worship vandalised in Karachi’s Saddar
Replies
1
Views
181
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
hatehs
‘Shattered’: Muslim engineer killed by mob at mosque in India’s Maharashtra
Replies
1
Views
341
prashantazazel
prashantazazel
hatehs
Chhattisgarh: 9 Christians hospitalized after mob of armed Hindus attack church
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom