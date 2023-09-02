Punjab caretaker information minister — announced a crackdown on ‘vulgarity’ and ‘obscenity’ in theatres in Punjab

Punjab Drama Act The extensive nature of the crackdown against theatres and public performances should concern us all.

Without citing any research or evidence to support his sweeping claims, Justice Bhinder deplored how the “display of vulgar, obscene and indecent dances of Punjabi and Indian films and indecent songs” incite the sentiments of the public and “promote sexual perversion and frustration by viewing semi-nude private parts of the body of dancing women”.The government submitted before the Lahore High Court that live dances on stage drama definitely only please “uncultured, uncouth, and uncivilised people of society who are limited in number but no person of integrity and dignity appreciates the propagation and exhibition of vulgarity and obscenity in society”.This is reminiscent of how the Daily Mirror — a Calcutta-based newspaper — celebrated when the Drama Act was introduced as an ordinance in Bengal: “All honour to Lord Northbrook for the prompt action taken by him to uphold the cause of public morality and decency.”Perhaps this disdain of Punjabi theatrical performances as ‘uncouth’, ‘uncultured’ and ‘indecent’ among certain classes is one reason why there is little debate — let alone outrage or calls for transparency or accountability — at how the Punjab caretaker government is using the Drama Act to arbitrarily close theatres and launch a campaign to ‘cleanse’ dramatic performances.There are also not enough questions being asked about how a caretaker government, which only has the constitutional mandate to ensure a smooth transition of power from one elected government to the other, can claim it is amending legislation to prohibit live dance performances altogether and also increase penalties in the law.The extensive nature of the crackdown against theatres and public performances citing vague and highly moralistic grounds should concern us all. It sets a precedent for arbitrary policing as well as legal and moral paternalism, which has crept into every aspect of public life in the country.The same is true for the Drama Act, which continues to hang like the sword of Damocles over theatrical performances.The writer is a lawyerPublished in Dawn, September 2nd, 2023