PUNJAB/BALOCHISTAN-- Kachhi Canal Project ( 500 KM )

Kachhi Canal Project ...........500 KM Long
Location ....
Districts: Muzaffargarh, D.G. Khan & Rajanpur of Punjab
Districts: Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Bolan and Jhal Magsi of Balochistan.
Scope of Work
Construction of Head Regulator at Taunsa Barrage on Indus River Main Canal about 500 km (300 km lined canal in Punjab and 200 km unlined canal in Balochistan) Distribution system 1500 km.
Objectives/Benefits
The main objective of the project is to provide sustainable irrigation water supply to 7,13,000 acres of agricultural land so as to increase agricultural production and uplift the socio economic condition of the inhabitants.
Salient Features
1. Main Canal
a. Canal in Punjab
b. Canal in Balochistan
Distribution System
Structure
a. Major ..235 Nos
b. Minor ..2236 Nos
300 km (lined)
200 km (Unlined)
300Km of the canal is built and is most likely functional by Now
Red line is the canal..
Area in between red and blue line is the region which will benefit and be brought under cultivation for this canal
