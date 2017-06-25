What's new

public deportations in Italy start

I love it. Before the illegals got rounded up and transported out. This changed. They are shamed in public and have to walk in shame in public, board busses under the cameras of the media and get humilated:

Here in Milano:


Love how the officer says "bye bye" to that one illegal :D

30-40 rounded up by Police and put in a bus,meanwhile thousands are picked up nearly everydays off Libyan coasts.
 
I understand deporting illegal immigrants is any country's right, but should it be done with such cruelty?
yes and even more harsh.

Its important to create the most ugly pictures imaginable.

30-40 rounded up by Police and put in a bus,meanwhile thousands are picked up nearly everydays off Libyan coasts.
Thanks Macron. He wants this. So your claim is?

Italy works hard to criminalize NGO. We train libyan coast guards and it starts to pay off




We work hard to close down the Med and it starts to show effect. I hope France will somehow able to help us stabilize Libya and stop this "humanitarian nonsense".
 
Good for italy! I hope rest of Europe does the same..

I just hope our government kicks out all the illegal Afghan "refugees" from Pakistan.
 
I understand deporting illegal immigrants is any country's right, but should it be done with such cruelty?
yup, wat is the point in shaming them? are they really shaming them or embarrassing themselves?
 
This is a country whose GDP/capita has not increased in more than 10 years.

I predict it wll become the first Western country to lose the "developed" country status and become "middle-income" within the next generation.

A country of losers with absolutely no class whatsover.
 
They have no business being in Italy. We too understand how it is to have a large population of destructive illegals living in your country. India needs to kick out the 20,000,000 (20 MILLION!!) illegal bngledeshis.
 
They have no business being in Italy. We too understand how it is to have a large population of destructive illegals living in your country. India needs to kick out the 20,000,000 (20 MILLION!!) illegal bngledeshis.
The sooner the better, along with them they should kick out Mamata Banerjee the evil cow!
 
Why was that women crying? was she related to any of the migrant?
 
This is a country whose GDP/capita has not increased in more than 10 years.

I predict it wll become the first Western country to lose the "developed" country status and become "middle-income" within the next generation.

A country of losers with absolutely no class whatsover.
Do you have some tangible data as to how a bunch of uneducated people were supposed to revitalize the Italian economy? Sure, they could have driven taxis, waited on tables, done some cleaning and gardening work. But is that what a developed economy needs for growth?

On second thoughts, don't bother explaining yourself. Let me give you some insight.

Intelligence division (the standardised IQ distribution, also called the bell curve or Gaussian distribution) has a mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 15 IQ units.

The results that the two researchers have published show significant differences in average intelligence between countries:

Several Asian countries, such as Japan and China, have an average IQ of 107.

Sweden and several European countries have an average IQ of around 100.

Many African states, such as Somalia, Congo, Tanzania, Uganda, Sudan, Angola, Rwanda have an average IQ of about 70. Several Arab countries, such as Iraq, also have an average IQ level significantly below the Swedish.

Students from these countries have appallingly low educational success and an alarmingly high unemployment rate. These problems are marginalised by both historians and politicians.

Today an IQ level between 50 and 70 (ICD-10) is considered a cognitive developmental disability. A large percentage of the students from above-mentioned states thus have, by Western standards, a developmental disability, which means that they must be taught in “remedial classes” or in special needs schools. Two per cent of Swedish pupils falls into this group, while 50 percent of immigrants from low-IQ countries are found in that same group.

This is apart from adult IQ testing of migrants in Sweden that has independently confirmed that the median IQ of migrants is at par with the bottom 10% of ethnic Swedes. So these are the people who are supposed to make a prosperous Europe?

Think again.

So against all evidence, you choose to believe in the nonsense that uneducated, low IQ people who are cultural misfits will magically make Italy and other European nations a better place. Not everyone is as good at contributing to the local economy as Bangladeshis who run Indian restaurants serving Balti cuisine, you know?
 
We understand you're deporting those who came illegally but what will you gain by humiliating them? yes there are some fools in them to create problems but seriously just deport them quietly why humiliate them? no offense but you sound like a sadist.
 

