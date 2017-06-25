public deportations in Italy start

UKBengali said: This is a country whose GDP/capita has not increased in more than 10 years.



I predict it wll become the first Western country to lose the "developed" country status and become "middle-income" within the next generation.



A country of losers with absolutely no class whatsover. Click to expand...

Today an IQ level between 50 and 70 (ICD-10) is considered a cognitive developmental disability. A large percentage of the students from above-mentioned states thus have, by Western standards, a developmental disability, which means that they must be taught in “remedial classes” or in special needs schools. Two per cent of Swedish pupils falls into this group, while 50 percent of immigrants from low-IQ countries are found in that same group.

Indian

Do you have some tangible data as to how a bunch of uneducated people were supposed to revitalize the Italian economy? Sure, they could have driven taxis, waited on tables, done some cleaning and gardening work. But is that what a developed economy needs for growth?On second thoughts, don't bother explaining yourself. Let me give you some insight.Intelligence division (the standardised IQ distribution, also called the bell curve or Gaussian distribution) has a mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 15 IQ units.The results that the two researchers have published show significant differences in average intelligence between countries:Students from these countries have appallingly low educational success and an alarmingly high unemployment rate. These problems are marginalised by both historians and politicians.This is apart from adult IQ testing of migrants in Sweden that has independently confirmed that the median IQ of migrants is at par with the bottom 10% of ethnic Swedes. So these are the people who are supposed to make a prosperous Europe?Think again.So against all evidence, you choose to believe in the nonsense that uneducated, low IQ people who are cultural misfits will magically make Italy and other European nations a better place. Not everyone is as good at contributing to the local economy as Bangladeshis who runrestaurants servingcuisine, you know?