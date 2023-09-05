PTI’s Parvez Elahi rearrested once again hours after IHC suspends detention under MPO

HAIDER
PTI’s Parvez Elahi rearrested once again hours after IHC suspends detention under MPOUmer Burney | Rana Bilal Published September 5, 2023 Updated 9 minutes ago
PTI President Parvez Elahi while being rearrested on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI President Parvez Elahi was rearrested on Tuesday once again hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and directed his release.
He has now been arrested at least 11 times in various cases since the start of June and after a statewide crackdown was launched against the PTI in the aftermath of the May 9 violence.
Following his latest arrest today, the Islamabad police said that Elahi was detained in a case registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.
What a comedy show ..............LOLLLLLLLLLLLLLL