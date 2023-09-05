What's new

PTI’s Parvez Elahi rearrested once again hours after IHC suspends detention under MPO

PTI’s Parvez Elahi rearrested once again hours after IHC suspends detention under MPO

Umer Burney | Rana Bilal Published September 5, 2023 Updated 9 minutes ago


PTI President Parvez Elahi was rearrested on Tuesday once again hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and directed his release.
He has now been arrested at least 11 times in various cases since the start of June and after a statewide crackdown was launched against the PTI in the aftermath of the May 9 violence.
Following his latest arrest today, the Islamabad police said that Elahi was detained in a case registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.



What a comedy show ..............LOLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
 
Imagine a high court releases a person arrested under MPO, orders the authorities not to arrest him again in any case, and he gets arrested again under MPO with the IG or DC not giving a damn about court orders.

No IG or bureaucrat has enough water in his balls to defy the orders of a HC.

We are truly a banana republic, and all blame lies with CJP.
 
And that chief duffer talks about investment of billions of dollars.

A country where high Court orders are flouted with impunity, where the constitution is breached without any second thought, where the supreme court order for elections is overruled, there are no chances of any investment.

Such a country has no respect, no standing and no future overall.

Didn't know the duffers are jokers too,
 
Imagine a high court releases a person arrested under MPO, orders the authorities not to arrest him again in any case, and he gets arrested again under MPO with the IG or DC not giving a damn about court orders.

No IG or bureaucrat has enough water in his balls to defy the orders of a HC.

We are truly a banana republic, and all blame lies with CJP.
Who can change the roster sitting of a HC judge as the earlier judge was removed.

Isn't it the LHR HC chief justice who can do this, can SC CJ also have the authority.

Means LHR CJ was pressurized to remove him from this case.
 
And that chief duffer talks about investment of billions of dollars.

A country where high Court orders are flouted with impunity, where the constitution is breached without any second thought, where the supreme court order for elections is overruled, there are no chances of any investment.

Such a country has no respect, no standing and no future overall.

Didn't know the duffers are jokers too,
Then, their sitting hands crossed, thinking investment will come as if the money came before.
 

