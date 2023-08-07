What's new

PTI's Iftikhar Durrani 'picked up' from his residence

PTI's Iftikhar Durrani 'picked up' from his residence​

Party claims law enforcers broke into leader's house without any search warrant in middle of the night


News DeskAugust 03, 2023


iftikhar-durrani1582616598-0.jpg


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Iftikhar Durrani was “picked up” from his residence in the wee hours of Thursday, the former ruling party claimed.
In a tweet, which included a video of Durrani's house allegedly ransacked by law enforces, posted on the party’s official Twitter handle, the PTI stated that "law enforces broke into the house of the PTI leader without an arrest warrant."
Former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan also took to Twitter to voice his concern and questioned the development.
“Why has Iftikhar Durrani been picked up in the middle of the night without any arrest warrant? He had nothing to do with the 9th May incident,” he wrote.

Read Imran’s witness list rejected in gifts case
He added that “the crackdown against anyone who has anything to do with PTI continues”.
“It should now be obvious that this oppression and clampdown against PTI has nothing to do with the events of 9th May but everything to do with the London plan to dismantle PTI,” said Imran.

The unexpected chain of events targeting PTI leaders had unfolded days after a series of attacks on key civilian and military installations on May 9, following the arrest of the ousted premier in a graft case.
Since then, roughly two dozen leaders have announced quitting the party while others were expected to make their announcements soon.
Though, Imran sees this exodus as “forced divorces” at “gunpoint”, political experts suggest that it’s an attempt to factionalise the PTI just like the PML-N was converted into PML-Q overnight at the turn of the last century.
 
this is MAD..'mutually assured destruction' of Pakistan

Establishment/military + PDM, Sharifs and Zardari + Mulla Fazal + LEA's + Elite status Quo.

In the end they will be left with Cantts and GHQ to fend and fetch, and maybe some DHA's.

Country would be gone, businesses shifting and people migrating.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
this is MAD..'mutually assured destruction' of Pakistan

Establishment/military + PDM, Sharifs and Zardari + Mulla Fazal + LEA's + Elite status Quo.

In the end they will left with Cantts and GHQ to fend and fetch, and maybe some DHA's.

Country would be gone, businesses shifting and people migrating.
Yep, this is well planned attack on the country, the moles that were inserted in to the system are finally ready to destroy it at the root. But Pakistanis are too busy with useless shit to arm themselves against these devils.
 
Mugen said:
Yep, this is well planned attack on the country, the moles that were inserted in to the system are finally ready to destroy it at the root. But Pakistanis are too busy with useless shit to arm themselves against these devils.
In the end these mad honchos will have no county to rule, suppress the civilians, coerce and subjugate the Awam.

Just as happened before in 71....

This is what history tells us.
 
People in Pakistan should learn from Raymond Davis, anyone comes to your house
without arrest warrant then open fire on them. If this happens a few times then these
gullu butts will shit themselves.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
In the end these mad honchos will have no county to rule, suppress the civilians, coerce and subjugate the Awam.

Just as happened before in 71....

This is what history tells us.
Doesn't matter, their generations to come will be set for life.
 

