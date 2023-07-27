What's new

PTI’s Ali Mohammad Khan released from Mardan jail after 80 days of incarceration

PTI’s Ali Mohammad Khan released from Mardan jail after 80 days of incarceration

Abdul Hakeem
July 27, 2023

1690473048113.png


Hours after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) instructed authorities to immediately release him, PTI leader Ali Mohammad Khan was on Thursday set free from Mardan jail after nearly 80 days of incarceration.

Confirming his release to Dawn.com, Ali Mohammad’s lawyer Shehryar Khattak said the PTI leader had departed for his village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hathian.

According to his lawyer, the former MNA was arrested eight times and kept behind bars for 80 days.

Ali Mohammad was first arrested by the Secretariat police on May 11 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Order (MPO) in connection with the violence that took place on May 9 — the day violent protests broke across the country following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

“But despite getting bail, he was arrested seven times by the anti-corruption establishment in Mardan in several cases,” Khattak claimed.

The lawyer said that his client was granted bail in a corruption case by a Peshawar sessions court on Wednesday against surety bonds of Rs200,000. However, immediately after the court granted his release, Ali Mohammad was re-arrested under 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) for one week on the orders of the Mardan deputy commissioner.

“Finally, he was released today on orders of the Peshawar High Court,” Khattak added.

PHC orders release​

Earlier today, the PHC directed authorities to immediately release Ali Mohammad after his lawyer approached the court for bail.

The proceeding was attended by Ali Mohammad’s lawyers Nadeem Shah and Ali Zaman. Mardan additional deputy commissioner was also present.

During the hearing, which was conducted by Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan, the court expressed displeasure over Ali Mohammad’s arrests.

“If one deputy commissioner is punished for indulging in illegal activities, it would be a lesson for everyone else,” Justice Anwar remarked.

He asked the additional deputy commissioner why the PTI leader was re-arrested yesterday, to which the latter replied that a letter regarding arresting Ali Mohammad under 3-MPO was sent to the administration by the district police officer.

“Do you not have a thinking of your own? Anyone will tell you and you will prepare a case?” Justice Anwar asked. “Ali Mohammad is in jail for two months … how did he violate the law and order?”

The court then summoned the deputy commission of Mardan to court in person on August 8 and adjourned the hearing.



I always thought he was more into grandstanding and idealistic speeches rather than anything food, but the past few months, with his conduct, and how was again and again arrested but he still faced things with dignity, my respect for him and others like him such as Shehryar Afridi, Mehmood ul Rashid, Yasmin Rashid etc has gone waaayyy up.

Well done to the man, and I hope he gets justice for what he went through.
 
Jango said:
I always thought he was more into grandstanding and idealistic speeches rather than anything food, but the past few months, with his conduct, and how was again and again arrested but he still faced things with dignity, my respect for him and others like him such as Shehryar Afridi, Mehmood ul Rashid, Yasmin Rashid etc has gone waaayyy up.

Well done to the man, and I hope he gets justice for what he went through.
I was always a fan of Ali Muhammad Khan but thaught Afridi was a proper tool (guy literally said army Chief is like our father 🤦‍♂️ )

But I guess he is showing up for when it matters
 
What Mafia I mean the establishment is doing, They just simply put IK in jail in the upcoming days and don't want to show that its an engineering and organized game, mafia is now releasing other PTI members just eye-wash for the world...
 
Seen a picture of him reciting Quran in the Jail, and no one can forget his last speech in NA.

He was arrested for the eight time earlier when released on bail, ignoring the HC's decisions.
Stealth said:
What Mafia I mean the establishment is doing, They just simply put IK in jail in the upcoming days and don't want to show that its an engineering and organized game, mafia is now releasing other PTI members just eye-wash for the world...
I was thinking about it, it could be an eyewash, just to show that military is not behind all these arrests and they are neutrals...and to give validity to the fake cases against IK, the Toshakhana one, to show that Estab. has nothing to do with it, when they are hundred percent behind all the fiasco and arrests.
 

