PTI withdraws its review petition against the the Faizabad Sit-In Judgment

PTI has also taken back its review petition. PTI has decided not to save Gen . Faiz Hameed.Historical times in SC. Faizabad Dharna case update:1. PTI withdrew its review against the Judgment2. IB withdrew its review3. PEMRA withdrew its review.4. ECP also withdrew its review against them judgment.5. CJP asked lets name those people who were conducting and controlling everything at that time. In fact, CJP asked all the lawyers in court to say out loudly and assit the Court on who controls everything behind the doors but everyone was silent.6. After that, CJP said that everyone is afraid but this shows so far we have been successful in establishing that the Judgment in Faizabad Dharna case against Army was correct.7. CJP raised fundamental questions. ‘Why government has not implemented faizabad dharna judgment. We will ensure implementation of our order and try all those who orchestrated all of this. After noting this the Court adjourned the case to 01.11.2023 with direction to Federal Government give report on implementation of the judgment. Court also verbally observed that we will bring everyone to justice and also see if these proceedings could be broadcasted live.8. The relevant part of Faizbabad Dharna Judgment is enclosed as follows for ready reference:*’The Constitution emphatically prohibits members of the Armed Forces from engaging in any kind of political activity, which includes supporting a political party, faction or individual. The Government of Pakistan through the Ministry of Defence and the respective Chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force are directed to initiate action against the personnel under their command who are found to have violated their oath".* says 43 page Faizabad judgement authored by CJP Isa .9. These review proceedings will be a hanging sword for ECP and Establishment including intelligence agencies. Interesting times to come!(Written order yet to be issued)Qazi is still standing to its ground!!PTI used very derogatory language against Justice Isa in its review petition:Justice Isa, in his 2019 Faizabad judgment, had written that the Constitution emphatically prohibited members of the armed forces from engaging in any kind of political activity, which included supporting a political party, faction or individual. "The government of Pakistan through the ministry of defence and the respective chiefs of the army, the navy and the air force are directed to initiate action against the personnel under their command who are found to have violated their oath," read the 43-page verdict authored by incumbent CJP Isa.CJP Isa in his judgment had held that no one, including any government, department or intelligence agency, could curtail the fundamental right of freedom of speech, expression and press beyond the parameters mentioned in Article 19 of the Constitution.He ruled that those whoto such tactics under the mistaken belief that they served some higher goal deluded themselves.“Pakistan is governed by the Constitution...Obedience to the Constitution and the law is the inviolable obligation of every citizen wherever he may be and of every other person for the time being in Pakistan," he wrote in his verdict.Soon after the judgment, speculations were rife that the then PTI government was planning to file a presidential reference against Justice Isa. The reference was filed in the same year and later quashed by the apex court.