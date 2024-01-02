PTI Withdraws IMF support? WTH

What's new

StormBreaker

StormBreaker

So it has been circulating on Twitter by a lot of PTI affiliated accounts that PTI is withdrawing their support promised to IMF.

If it is true, This is where I draw the line and lose the last bit of sympathy for PTI and IK.

Economy has been badly affected ever since he has started fighting with all of the other state actors and politicians, A whole decade lost to fights.




 
I guess you have problem with free fair elections.
And no problem with east india company looting the carcass of people of Pakistan.

East India thugs have ruled Pakistan for most of its existence.
Some in the shape of prostitutes in uniforms some in the shape of its cronies like Nawaz, Zardar & bhutto gang.

Look at the state should focus on them first bud.
 
I guess you have problem with free fair elections.
And no problem with east india company looting the carcass of people of Pakistan.

East India thugs have ruled Pakistan for most of its existence.
Some in the shape of prostitutes in uniforms some in the shape of its cronies like Nawaz, Zardar & bhutto gang.

Look at the state should focus on them first bud.
Don’t play stupid here.

Everyone here knows that I have always preferred IK over others.

But economy has always taken a dent whenever a situation worsens.

It is the need of time for IK to shut up and stop for some months. Pakistan has been very badly affected by IK and then even badly by Dar.

It’s the small businessman that lose the most when all this happens which ultimately fuels inflation.
 
Don’t play stupid here.

Everyone here knows that I have always preferred IK over others.

But economy has always taken a dent whenever a situation worsens.

It is the need of time for IK to shut up and stop for some months. Pakistan has been very badly affected by IK and then even badly by Dar.

It’s the small businessman that lose the most when all this happens which ultimately fuels inflation.
Why do you think economy has taken a dent ?

I mean shouldnt who pushed the economy to worse finally take some accountability?
 

