PTI Withdraws IMF support? WTH

StormBreaker
SENIOR MEMBER
- Nov 18, 2019
- 5,450
- 16
- Country
- Location
So it has been circulating on Twitter by a lot of PTI affiliated accounts that PTI is withdrawing their support promised to IMF.
If it is true, This is where I draw the line and lose the last bit of sympathy for PTI and IK.
Economy has been badly affected ever since he has started fighting with all of the other state actors and politicians, A whole decade lost to fights.
If it is true, This is where I draw the line and lose the last bit of sympathy for PTI and IK.
Economy has been badly affected ever since he has started fighting with all of the other state actors and politicians, A whole decade lost to fights.