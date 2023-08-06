Pti wins pashwar by election against united front of asim muner and pdm

Cash GK
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2015
- Messages
- 3,916
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Pti wins pashwar by election againt united front of asim muner and pdm
Last edited:
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Senior citizens like you destroy Pakistan in 75 years at least young generation is much more mature and they want to compete the world with honorable wayHow immature the kids on this forum are, it is literally unbelievable.
Gross miscalculation that will force change, hopefully for the better.There is still time for the establishment to course correct, retreat, retrospect and change.
Otherwise change is the only constant.
People are angry, frustrated and still not venting their anger fully becasue of some hope of change. When the people are disillusioned and feel hopeless, like with the arrest of Imran Khan, whose affinity resonates with the people, then there would be chaos and the situation could reach a point of no return.
KPK is a sensitive area and Estab. need to listen to them and look at the reality and stops this personal vendetta and working on someones agenda, and being the stooges.
Hmmm seems JUI will form next govt155/155 ps
Pti 20735
Anp 4112
Ji 7641
Jui 15927
Pti wins pashwar by election againt united front of asim muner and pdm
There is ABSOLUTELY NO WAY JUI CAN GET EVEN 1000 VOTES IN PESHAWAR
There is still time for the establishment to course correct, retreat, retrospect and change.
Otherwise change is the only constant.
People are angry, frustrated and still not venting their anger fully becasue of some hope of change. When the people are disillusioned and feel hopeless, like with the arrest of Imran Khan, whose affinity resonates with the people, then there would be chaos and the situation could reach a point of no return.
KPK is a sensitive area and Estab. need to listen to them and look at the reality and stops this personal vendetta and working on someones agenda, and being the stooges.
There is still time for the establishment to course correct, retreat, retrospect and change.