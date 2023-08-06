What's new

Pti wins pashwar by election against united front of asim muner and pdm

There is still time for the establishment to course correct, retreat, retrospect and change.

Otherwise change is the only constant.

People are angry, frustrated and still not venting their anger fully becasue of some hope of change. When the people are disillusioned and feel hopeless, like with the arrest of Imran Khan, whose affinity resonates with the people, then there would be chaos and the situation could reach a point of no return.

KPK is a sensitive area and Estab. need to listen to them and look at the reality and stops this personal vendetta and working on someones agenda, and being the stooges.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Gross miscalculation that will force change, hopefully for the better.
 
Cash GK said:
155/155 ps
Pti 20735
Anp 4112
Ji 7641
Jui 15927
Hmmm seems JUI will form next govt


There is ABSOLUTELY NO WAY JUI CAN GET EVEN 1000 VOTES IN PESHAWAR

JI may be a few thousand but the JUI numbers are all fake which clearly shows that establishment has made a decision


It was a test run...I guess I need to update my projection and congratulate mualana sahab for chief minister seat
 
ziaulislam said:
There is ABSOLUTELY NO WAY JUI CAN GET EVEN 1000 VOTES IN PESHAWAR
They were gifted 10K votes before people started voting. This will happen everywhere
ECP on orders of Whisky Munira will gift 10k votes to anyone who can challenge PTI.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
N.Siddiqui said:
There is still time for the establishment to course correct, retreat, retrospect and change.
They cant do any of these things. We have never held the army to account. When they lost half the country, we garlanded them instead of asking them questions. Ayub, Yahya, Zia and Musharraf all left with a lot of respect whereas they usurped the power.

Since they were never held to account, they dont have ability to course correct and introspect.
 
JUI in action, ...

1691347878874.png
 

