Our CorrespondentN
ovember 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday in the intra-party elections case, warning it of losing the bat as its distinctive election symbol if it did not re-conduct them.
The electoral watchdog has directed the PTI to re-conduct intra-party elections within a tight 20-day time frame. Under the commission's explicit instructions, the PTI is required to submit a comprehensive report on the intra-party elections within seven days following the re-election.
Criticising the commission's verdict, PTI's legal representative Barrister Gauhar voiced deep regret, asserting that it "falls short of standards of justice". He emphasised that the ECP did not allege a breach of the party's constitution, rather pinpointed inadequacies in its documentation.
The lawyer maintained that commission's decision will be challenged in relevant forums.
The backdrop of the PTI's intra-party elections dates back to 2022, with the commission having originally instructed the PTI to conduct internal elections.
This directive aligns with the Election Act, which mandates all political parties to conduct intra-party elections, emphasizing the significance and adherence to democratic principles within the political landscape.
In adherence to its constitutional framework, the PTI set the stage for its intra-party elections on June 13, 2021. Notably, in May 2022, the party's chairman Imran Khan was served with a show-cause notice by the Election Commission.
This notice was prompted by Imran's failure to orchestrate the PTI's intra-party elections, casting a spotlight on his role and responsibilities within the party.
In 2022 Barrister Gauhar argued that the record of the election could not be submitted because the PTI had held elections before amendments were passed in the intra-party polls law.
PTI stands to lose bat symbol sans new intra-party elections
ECP gives party 20 days to re-conduct elections, submit report in seven days
