PTI should not be part of the country’s political circuit :Fazlur Rahman

1696095818559.png

Taking a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Rehman said: “The party should not be part of the country’s political circuit. The PTI should be evaluated in the elections on the basis of its performance and ideology. The PTI’s ideology and agenda are against the national interests.”

“The PTI government had handed over the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during its tenure,” he rued.

He scolded the PTI chief, saying, “The PTI chief has no future in the country’s politics.”

Rehman praised the PDM-led government, saying, “The PDM’s government had averted the risks of the country defaulting.”

In line with holding the elections in the country, Rehman said: “The onus of holding the polls in the country lies on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The JUI-F will contest the elections on its own ticket."

Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that his party will welcome Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on his return.

Addressing a press conference in Faisalabad, Rehman said: “We have made no contacts on the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country. Nawaz Sharif has the right to return and do politics.”

“The PML-N knows that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country with an organised plan,” he added.

Speaking about the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), Rehman said: “No benefits have been reaped for the people with the merger of Fata.”

“No single candidate can run the election campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.”
تحریک انصاف کو ملکی سیاست میں ہونا ہی نہیں چاہیے، فضل الرحمان

مولانا فضل الرحمان نے کہا ہے کہ تحریک انصاف کو ملکی سیاست میں ہونا ہی نہیں چاہیے۔
Will welcome Nawaz Sharif on his return, avers Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that his party will welcome Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on his return.
“The PTI government had handed over the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during its tenure,” he rued.
when? where?

Taking a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Rehman said: “The party should not be part of the country’s political circuit. The PTI should be evaluated in the elections on the basis of its performance and ideology. The PTI’s ideology and agenda are against the national interests.”
The fazlu/mufti mehmood group that has taken over the JUI, or one can say grabbed power over it from those who formed it (the usmanis), are those who opposed the creation of pakistan, these congressi mullahs have no place here.
 
He has so much lanat written on his soor ki shakal; no cleaning can clean up this bandar. Benchod kutta ka pila.
 

