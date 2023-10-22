PTI chairman is not ready to sit with anyone, says Sanaullah.

"Should Imran not be prosecuted as he has to contest polls?"

Ali Muhammad Khan welcomes Nawaz’s homecoming.

‘PTI chairman not ready to sit with anyone’​

PTI leader seeks President Alvi-brokered Imran-Nawaz meeting Sanaullah says all political parties, including PTI, will have to work together to steer country out crisis

A top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has sought a meeting between party chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif brokered by President Arif Alvi.The statement makes it seem that the former ruling party seeks to simmer down tensions between them, the establishment, and their political opponents as the nation is on the road towards the general election — which is scheduled to be held in the last week of January next year.Imran is disqualified and might not be able to contest the elections if he is not able to get relief from the country's courts — with just months in the general polls.On top of that, Nawaz is also in Pakistan after finally ending his four-year exile, and in his homecoming speech, he mentioned that he does not want to take revenge on his opponents."The president should call Nawaz and Imran and hold a meeting," senior PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan toldShahzad Iqbal after PML-N supremo's speech, adding that Dr Alvi holds a unique position of serving on the top during the tenures of his party and his foes — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).Ali also welcomed Nawaz back to Pakistan but at the same time said he would have preferred the PML-N supremo's return in line with the "law"."It would have been better if Nawaz's return was according to the Constitution and law. The government's welcome of a convict raises questions," the PTI leader said, as he called for transparent elections.In his speech today, Nawaz hinted at mending ties with the institutions and stressed that "state institutions, politicians, and all the pillars of the state" needed to work together.Reacting to Ali's proposal about a Nawaz-Imran meeting to cool down the prevalent political temperatures in the country, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI chairman was not ready to sit with anyone.Speaking on the same programme, the former interior minister — while referring to Imran's attitude towards the opposition parties during his tenure in power — said that everyone knew what he did in over three and half years.He further said that no message was delivered to the PML-N or any other political party by the PTI chairman.Hinting at minus Imran elections, the former interior minister asked should the deposed prime minister not be prosecuted as he has to contest the polls.“If some people in PTI are accused, is there no one else in the party?”Responding to another question, the PML-N leader said that today’swas successful as per their expectations.Stressing the need for joint efforts, the PML-N leader said that all the political parties, including the PTI, will have to work together to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.He, however, clarified that the "gangs" involved in the May 9 incident will not be included in the process.